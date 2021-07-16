Greene County has experienced a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. It’s vaccination rate remains below 35%.
There were 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the seven-day period between June 30 to July 6.
There were 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the seven-day period July 7-14.
No new deaths were reported in the county over the last two weeks.
This brings Greene County’s reported case total to 8079.
There have been 159 deaths reported in the county since the pandemic began.
The percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stands at about 34.3%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, about 38.3 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 48.3% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department on 810 West Church Street is currently offering COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to tn.gov to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults aged 18 and up are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.