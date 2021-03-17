One death due to COVID-19 reported for Greene County on Tuesday was one of 12 reported statewide by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Eight new cases were also reported locally on Tuesday, and with seven cases moved to the inactive/recovered category, the active case count remains at 65. One person was hospitalized since Monday’s update.
In total, 7,376 COVID-19 cases have been identified locally. A total of 149 Greene County residents have died due to the virus, and 174 people have required hospital care.
Sullivan County had 32 new cases reported Tuesday, Cocke County had 18 new cases and Washington County had 21 new cases and one death.
Statewide the Department of Health reported 1,342 new cases and a positive rate on Tuesday of 9.28%.
VACCINATIONS AVAILABLE
The Northeast Region County Health Departments have COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week for individuals in Phase 1c of the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
The health departments, which include Greene, have appointments available, according to a release from the Northeast Regional Health Office.
The state opened eligibility to individuals in Phase 1c last week. This phase includes residents 16 years or older with high-risk medical conditions, caregivers of people with high-risk medical conditions and pregnant women.
Individuals can find out if they’re eligible and register for Phase 1c of the vaccination plan by visiting https://vaccinate.tn.gov/
Click “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” to register by providing demographic details, medical history, COVID-19 history and contact information, the release stated.. Users will be able to select the appointment date, time, and location of their choice.
The online portal is the fastest way to register for a COVID-19 vaccination offered by the Health Departments, but persons who do not have internet access may contact the Northeast Region Vaccine Registration Line at 423-979-4689 for registration assistance. The registration line is available Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., the release stated.
Appointments for vaccines administered by the Health Department can be made at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway at https://vaccinate.tn.gov/ or by calling 866-442-5301.
The state is providing vaccines to local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Other vaccination sites can be located using vaccinefinder.org. These sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
As of Tuesday, 23,032 people in Greene County have received at least one dose of a vaccine. The Department of Health is providing vaccines locally at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus.
The COVID-19 vaccine supply is still limited, and availability will vary by county. The county health departments will announce additional opportunities for residents to receive vaccinations as vaccine supplies become available, and as the county moves to new phases of the vaccination plan, according to the release.
The Tennessee Department of Health reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Ballad Health is providing drive-thru testing at Greeneville Community Hospital West and appointments can be made by calling 833-822-5523 or scheduling on the Ballad Health website. Local CVS Pharmacies are also providing testing and can be scheduled on the CVS website.