Deaths due to COVID-19 in Greene County nearly tripled in the month of September, which ended Wednesday.
When the month started, there had been 16 deaths recorded in the county for the previous five months from the virus. By the end of September, 46 Greene County residents had succumbed to COVID-19.
Greene County starts October with four new cases of COVID-19 and 85 people who actively have the virus.
Four new cases were reported for the county Thursday in the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily update about COVID-19 in the state. The number of active cases were reported at 85, a decline by four from Wednesday.
The difference comes from eight cases that were moved to the inactive/recovered category, according to the daily update. The state defines a case as inactive/recovered when an individual is either 14 days beyond the onset of symptoms or the testing date if asymptomatic. Those cases now total 1,058 locally.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported for Greene County on Thursday.
SEPTEMBER TOTALS
If these type of numbers continue, October could be significantly different than the month that just ended.
For new cases in Greene County, September had the second highest monthly increase since the pandemic began. The highest, thus far, was August with 482 new cases recorded. There were 341 new cases reported during September, according to data from the state Department of Health.
The month began with 844 total cases reported since the pandemic began. On Wednesday, that total had increased to 1,185 and is now at 1,189.
Greene County had an increase of 10 or more new cases on 19 of the 30 days in September. The largest daily increase of cases was 38 on Sept. 18. The lowest was one new case, which occurred twice, on Sept. 8 and 21.
The number of people hospitalized from the virus grew by 22 during September. There had been 58 people hospitalized due to the illness as the month began and 82 had required hospital care as the month ended.
A slight decline occurred in new cases for the last 14 days of the month, when an average of 11.4 new cases were reported per day. For the 14 days prior, the average was 12.1
Over the last seven days, Greene County has averaged 153.7 tests per day. For that period, the average percentage of those tested who received positive results was 7%, according to state data. That percentage is slightly lower than the positivity rate for the region served by Ballad Health for the same period, 7.9%.
REGIONAL, STATE NUMBERS
The number of new cases in the Northeast Tennessee region reported Thursday was 101 fewer than what was recorded on Wednesday. There were 169 new cases reported Wednesday in the region and 68 on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health report.
Only two counties had new cases in the double digits on Thursday, Sullivan with 25 and Washington with 13. Both of those counties also have the most active cases with Washington at 224 people with the virus and Sullivan at 220. Greene County has the fifth-highest number of active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
Hospitalized Thursday with the coronavirus in Ballad Health facilities in the region were 89 people, with 11 people receiving hospital care while awaiting test results. Twenty of those hospitalized are in intensive care units with 11 of those on ventilators, according to Ballad Health’s daily COVID-19 scorecard for Thursday. The health system has 27 designated COVID-19 beds available.
According to the Veterans Administration, there are 53 active cases at the James H. Quillen Veterans Administration Healthcare System at Mountain Home, up about 14 from last week. The Veterans Administration reports cases that are tested or treated at the facility in Johnson City.
Forty-three of the active cases are veterans, nine are employees and one is an employee who is also a veteran. There have been 477 total cases reported at the VA Center during the pandemic with 397 listed as convalescent cases and 27 known deaths. That's two more deaths than last week.
Statewide, there were 1,293 new cases reported on Thursday. There are now 197,432 people in Tennessee who have had the virus.
Forty-seven more people have died from the virus, according to the report from the state Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 2,501 people have died from the virus in Tennessee.
According to data from the Health Department, the age group with the largest percentage of cases in Tennessee is the 21-40 age group, which has had 38% of cases. Next is the 41-60 age group with 28% of cases. Those under 20 reflect 18% of the cases with those over 60 representing 17% of the cases.
While the age 21-40 group has the most cases for the state, 83% of the deaths have been recorded in the over-60 group. Those 41-60 account for 14% of the deaths. The percentage of deaths among the 21-40 age group is 2% while those under 20 have the least number of deaths. Seven people in that age group of died statewide from the virus.
According to the state, deaths have occurred in 1% of the cases thus far, and 92% of the virus cases are now defined as inactive/recovered.
As of Thursday, 206,402 people had died across the nation from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.