After going several days without a new COVID-19 case, one person in Greene County continues to have the coronavirus.
That number appeared to have increased to two on Saturday, but Sunday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health indicated that there was just one active case locally.
On Sunday, the state Health Department reported that Greene County has had 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Subtracting the number of those listed as recovered, 44, and the two deaths that have occurred, it leaves one person who currently has the virus.
However, on Saturday, the department reported that Greene County had 48 cases, reflecting what appeared to be two new active cases.
Changes in the number of cases per county can occur in the effort to publish updates as quickly as possible, according to the Department of Health.
“The information that Tennessee Department of Health receives from clinicians and laboratories is sometimes incomplete or occasionally incorrect,” according to information on the state website. “As we work to publish updated case counts and basic information on our website as quickly as possible, sometimes this information changes as it is updated, and correct information is learned during the investigation. This may mean that a case can move from one county to another once the patient’s county of residence is confirmed during their interview.”
According to Sunday’s report, both Hamblen and Washington counties have one more case than what was reported for each on Saturday. Hamblen County’s cases edged up to 26 Sunday from 25. Washington County has the most in the Northeast Tennessee region with 73, according to the state report.
Greene County has the third highest number of cases since the pandemic began behind Washington County and Sullivan County, which has had 61 cases.
According to Sunday’s state report, Tennessee has had 20,145 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The latest report includes 356 new cases statewide.
Ninety-two more people had recovered across the state as of Sunday’s report with 12,837 people who were diagnosed with the virus no longer having symptoms.
Seven more people have died in the state with the virus for a total of 336 in Tennessee during the pandemic.
More than 380,000 people have been tested statewide. More than 1,700 people have been tested in Greene County.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at no charge. No appointment is necessary, but people are advised to call 423-979-4689 before going to the Health Department so their information will be ready and the test can be administered quickly after they arrive.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.