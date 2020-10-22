Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Greene County on Wednesday, but for the first time in four days there were no deaths recorded locally.
The 10 new cases brings the number of people who have contracted the virus to 1,575, according to the daily coronavirus update from the Tennessee Department of Health. One of those new cases is an individual between the ages of 5 and 18.
While that number reflects a similar count of new cases in recent days, Greene County has had two of its largest daily increases of cases in the past week. The recent rise in new cases in the region has led Ballad Health officials to start the implementation of surge plan measures next week.
There were 239 active cases recorded for the county in Wednesday’s state report, down 10 from the previous 24-hour reporting period. Twenty people have been moved to the “inactive/recovered” category of individuals who are now 14 days beyond the onset of symptoms or a positive test if asymptomatic. Since the pandemic began, there are 1,285 people in this category
The county has had 51 deaths from the virus during the pandemic, but no new ones recorded Wednesday by the state.
Likewise, no additional Greene Countians had been hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday. Ninety-one county residents have been hospitalized for the virus during the pandemic.
This information is part of data that is now available on a new website launched by the state Tuesday that provides a variety of statistics about each county in the state in a single location.
The website, at covid.19.tn.gov, does not appear to be updated with new daily statistics at 3 p.m. as the primary Department of Health website does, but is updated with the daily information later in the day.
Some new information provided on the website is demographic information regarding cases that has not been available on a county-level basis previously or in recent months. The state is updating information daily about new cases among those ages 5-18.
This includes case rate by age groups, which had been available per county during two months in the summer, but not recently. This data divides the cumulative cases recorded in the county by age group and cases per 100,000 residents based on the case count.
The age group with the most cases thus far is 81 and older, according to the state data. The next highest group is ages 41-50 and then the 21-30 group.
New data also reflects cases by race and ethnicity provided as projections of cases per 100,000 residents. The data reflects that the rate of cases is slightly higher for white residents than Black residents in Greene County, while the other/multiracial category had the highest rate locally. The case rate for ethnicity reflects a higher rate for Hispanic/Latino people than those not of that ethnicity.
The new website also provides information found in other places on the Health Department site, including charts showing new case reports, averages for counts and testing information.
In the past seven days, the county has had 191 new cases while there have been 331 in the past 14 days. In the 14 prior to that, the county had 122 new cases. This data was from Tuesday, and Wednesday’s information had not been uploaded on the site by press time Thursday.
During the last seven days, the county has averaged 214 tests for the virus administered per day. The percentage of individuals testing positive among all those tested during that period was at 12.8%.
The positivity rate for the region served by Ballad Health is 12.6%, according to the health system’s daily COVID-19 scorecard. The state’s positivity rate was at 11.78% for the tests reflected in Wednesday’s report.
The state report Wednesday reflected 2,292 new cases in Tennessee, bringing the total since the pandemic began in 235,861. Eighteen new deaths were reported on Wednesday in the state, and 2,970 people have died in the pandemic.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.