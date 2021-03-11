An additional death due to COVID-19 in Greene County and six new cases were reported on Wednesday.
The additional death brings the people who have died in the county from the virus to 148, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The six new cases brings the total to 7,336 of the people who have contracted the virus in the county in the past year with 7,127 of those considered inactive.
The county has 61 people with active cases of the virus, the state report indicated with no new local hospitalizations.
Appointments for vaccines administered by the Health Department can be made at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301.
The state is providing vaccines to local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Other vaccination sites can be located using vaccinefinder.org. These sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Ballad Health is providing drive-thru testing at Greeneville Community Hospital West and appointments can be made by calling 833-822-5523 or scheduling on the Ballad Health website. Local CVS Pharmacies are also providing testing and can be scheduled on the CVS website.