A Greeneville physician has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and is among the 16 Greene Countians now confirmed to have the illness, also known as the coronavirus.
Dr. Daniel Lewis, chief medical officer for both local hospitals, is now hospitalized after testing positive for the virus, Ballad Health officials confirmed during a media briefing Thursday.
Ballad Health officials state that neither patients he has seen in his practice or those at Greeneville Community Hospital East have been exposed to the virus.
Greene County’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 edged up by one in the previous 24 hours. According to Thursday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health, the county now has 16 cases.
A second death in the region from the virus was also recorded in Sullivan County. The first was a Greene County man. According to Ballad Health officials, the Sullivan County individual was between the ages of 51-60.
“As we see our numbers go up very rapidly, we are entering that phase that we social distancing becoming more and more important,” said Jamie Swift, corporate director of infection prevention for Ballad Health. “We are pleading with our community to social distance, stay at home, help us protect our community, and help us as health care workers have that curve flattened so we can have a response for all our community.”
During the media briefing, Ballad Health officials also discussed preparations for a possible surge of cases, including use of Greeneville Community Hospital West, formerly Takoma Regional Hospital, as a site for caring for “low acuity” COVID-19 patients in the region with the sickest ones cared for in one of the major hospitals within the system.
Ballad Health is also issuing a call for health care and public health-trained professionals and health sciences graduate students to volunteer through the Tennessee and Virginia Medical Reserve Corps to help in a variety of ways and with a variety of agencies, such as at local health departments, which need people with health care training to support them by working in offices as well as working remotely, officials said.
Preparations of Greeneville West and the Lonesome Pine facility in Virginia as well as recruiting volunteers with health care training will help make sure resources are in place to help handle a surge of cases that exceeds the capacity of existing facilities and personnel, which models predict may happen in 40-70 days, according to Ballad Health officials.
LOCAL DOCTOR TREATED
While it is not typical policy for the system to discuss specific cases, Lewis and his wife have requested prayers on social media,Alan Levine, executive chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ballad, said during the briefing.
“We are praying for Dr. Lewis and his wife,” he said. “Dr. Lewis has told others that as a physician, he knows what type of quality care is offered here and said he would not want to be in another hospital than a Ballad Health facility.”
Lewis’ exposure to the virus came through contact with a patient who had the coronavirus, but no patients hospitalized in a Greeneville facility were exposed to the virus by the physician, Levine said.
Due to precautions and wearing of protective equipment by staff in his office, no patients in Lewis’ private practice were exposed, he said.
In addition to Lewis, seven other Ballad Health team members have contracted the coronavirus, including four working at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, officials said during the briefing.
Rather than try to track the contacts of all the individuals, which would take countless hours, Ballad Health is asking anyone who was inside the Hawkins County facility between March 20 and 31 to watch for symptoms of the virus, contact the Nurse Connect line or a health provider if they appear, and stay at home and socially distance themselves as much as possible.
While no Ballad employee has been furloughed, there are some who are staying home and using vacation days as the volume for hospitals have greatly decreased, Levine said It is a safety issue, he continued, as it is better to have fewer people inside the hospitals at this time with just those necessary to care for patients working.
In the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region that is served by Ballad Health, there are now 77 coronavirus cases with 18 cases added to the report Thursday, the largest increase in a 24-hour period, Swift said during the briefing.
Washington County has the most cases in the region with 20 while Sullivan has 17, according to the state report. Statewide, there are 2,845 cases confirmed of the virus.
In Tennessee, there have been 32 deaths due to the coronavirus, according to Thursday’s statistics from the state. Across Tennessee, 263 people have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the outbreak began.
GREENEVILLE WEST PREPARATION
Changes are being made in some of the services provided at Greeneville West as part of the plan to use the facility if a surge occurs, Levine said.
“Within the next 24 hours, that hospital will be completely emptied out of other services so we can be prepared to use it in the event that we need to use it for surge capacity,” he said.
The decision came after health system officials met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about which of its facilities had the capacity to be converted for use in a surge, Levine continued, thanking the state for making their services available.
Greeneville West would serve as a facility for patients from the region who did not have severe cases of COVID-19 but require hospital care, he said. The most serious cases would be cared for in the major hospitals in the system such as Johnson City, Holston Valley and Bristol Regional medical centers, Levine explained.
New rapid testing equipment should also help the health system to be able to more quickly isolate and care for patients with the virus, Ballad Health system officials explained.
Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for the system, expanded on the announcement Wednesday by Ballad Health that it has acquired the capability to do rapid testing, one of the first in the nation to have that ability.
Test results have taken five to seven days to receive from those conducted thus far, and this new equipment will allow Ballad Health to have results in five to seven hours. The equipment allows 50 people to be tested a day immediately with additional equipment to be installed in the next few weeks to allow up to 400 tests a day.
“It really does change the way we are treating COVID-19,” he said. “This is really important for a couple of reasons. First, by the quicker testing of patients, when a person is found to be negative we don’t have to utilize the PPE equipment we use every day that is so precious to us. The second thing is ... by testing patients quicker and they are found positive, we can isolate them and help slow the spread of the coronavirus in our community. It is game changing for us.”