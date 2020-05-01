Saturday, May 2, marks the start of the season for some Northeast Tennessee Farmers Markets. Johnson City Farmers Market, Jonesborough Farmers Market — both in Washington County — and Depot Street Farmers Market of Greene County will all hold their opening days this week.
Johnson County Farmers Market and Greeneville Farmers Market Inc. resumed operations earlier this month. Still, some markets have had to delay or cancel their seasons; both Kingsport and State Street hope to open soon, but do not yet have opening days. Elizabethton has made the hard decision to cancel the 2020 season, and the new Mountain Home Farmers Market at the Veterans Administration in Johnson City, a year-round indoor market, is closed until further notice.
The start of market season is a yearly chance for communities in Northeast Tennessee to reconnect with the farmers that grow and produce their food. This connection to local food is vital to the local agriculture economy. But this year, some things are different. While farmers are still farming and people are still eating, we all have to take a little extra care when going out. We all have to be a little bit more patient and understanding with one another. Our farmers and markets that are open are taking extra care to ensure the public’s safety.
Each market is handling COVID-19’s challenges in it’s own way, so the best way for folks to stay up-to-date is to connect with their markets on social media. Every farmers market in our area is on Facebook, and those that are making changes are posting those updates regularly. At Appalachian RC&D, as part of the Farm Fresh Appalachia program, we are collecting all of that information along with information about individual farmers who are selling directly to customers online for easy access.
Some of these changes include: online pre-order and payment, drive-thru style pickups, one-way traffic flow at markets, extra handwashing stations and sanitation measures, change-free transactions to limit cash exchange, shopper limits for a maximum number of shoppers at one time and one shopper per family in the market, rules regarding pets at markets, rules regarding eating at the market, and more.
The Jonesborough, Depot Street, and Greeneville markets are online-only for the time being. Shoppers should connect with these markets on social media to learn how to place and pick up orders. Shoppers should also plan ahead so they can easily follow each market’s new guidelines for a smooth and convenient trip to the market.
