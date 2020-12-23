Local first responders began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the first to be administered by the Greene County Health Department.
The Health Department announced Tuesday that it has received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine and began administering the vaccine late in the afternoon to first responders.
“We are excited to receive these vaccines and see our COVID-19 vaccination activities underway in our community,” said Cathy Osborne Greene County Health Department director. “We’ve been preparing for months to distribute approved vaccines and we believe this will be a safe and effective tool in the fight against COVID-19.”
Greene County Health Department staff members are tasked with administering the Moderna vaccine in the next few weeks to first responders, home health care providers, student health care providers and group homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, in partnership with these organizations and local community emergency management agencies, according to a release from the Health Department.
The first vaccines are coming as Greene County continues to have more than 1,000 active cases of the virus, topped 5,000 total cases during the pandemic and recorded six additional deaths on Tuesday.
VIRUS CASE COUNT
The county has 1,008 people with active cases of the virus, and the six new deaths bring the number of people who have died from the virus locally to 88, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Fifty-six new cases of the virus were reported for the county on Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 5,026 people have contracted the virus in the county and 3,930 people are defined as having inactive cases, 14 days past onset of symptoms or a positive test.
An additional person in the county was hospitalized for treatment of the virus, according to the state report. Since the pandemic began, 143 people in the county have required hospital treatment for the virus. Ballad Health reported that 333 people were hospitalized within its facilities with the illness on Tuesday.
Greeneville continues to be on two lists compiled by the New York Times of metro areas in the nation where the virus is spreading the fastest. Greeneville was 11th in the nation on Tuesday among metro areas on the list detailing the locations where there have been the most new cases in the past two weeks, relative to population, with its 1,396 new cases in that time, which translates to an average of 144.4 new cases per day per 100,000 people. Almost three weeks ago, Greeneville was 205th on this list, which is updated daily.
Other East Tennessee metro areas are listed among the places with the most new cases in the past two weeks: Sevierville ranks 3rd, Cleveland, 12th, Athens 14th, Morristown, 17th and Knoxville, 20th. Other Tennessee metro areas on the list are Tullahoma at 10th, Cookeville, 15th, and Nashville, 19th. Johnson City was 24th. The list also includes where New York City ranks, which was at 418 on Tuesday.
On The Times list detailing where the new cases are rising the fastest, Greeneville is ranked 17th with almost 200 more new cases reported in the current week than last. The only other two Tennessee metro areas in the top 20 are Sevierville at 11th and Tullahoma at 19th.
INITIAL DOSES
The doses received by the Greene County Health Department are among the initial limited supplies of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines provided to each state.
The Pfizer vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration about two weeks ago with hospitals within Tennessee receiving the first dosages of that vaccine last week to administer to their staffs.
In the state of Tennessee, the distribution of the vaccine is guided by a plan that calls for shots to be given in phases with those at highest risk to receive the first doses.
After the groups included in the first phase are vaccinated, those in line next to receive vaccines, when available, are health care workers with direct patient exposure such as physicians and their staff in doctors’ offices, outpatient specialty providers, outpatient therapists, pharmacists and staff, urgent care center providers and staff, dentists and other oral health providers, patient transport workers and behavioral health providers, according to the state plan.
Following that group are adults with two or more high risk conditions.
In the next phase are critical infrastructure workers, teachers and child care workers, healthy individuals over the age of 65, corrections residents and staff, congregate care residents and staff and individuals with one underlying condition.
In the next to last stage are young adults, children and workers in industries/entities important to society and with a higher risk of exposure such as universities, entertainment and goods-producing industries. The last phase is anyone who has not already received a vaccine but wants one.
LONG-TERM FACILITIES
The Moderna vaccine has also been reserved by the federal government for distribution to long term care facilities. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has contracted with private pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens to administer the vaccine in these facilities.
Joceyln Shrum, a CVS pharmacist based in Nashville, has been training immunizers who will be going into facilities across the state and country in addition to her regular duties overseeing the pharmacy in one of the CVS stores in the state capital. CVS is scheduled to begin administering vaccinations in 415 nursing and assisted living facilities in Tennessee on Monday.
“It is probably the most rewarding thing I have done thus far in my career,” Shrum said of her role in helping with the rollout of the vaccine. “It is just something I could to do to address the needs caused by the pandemic and help with the rollout.”
With the number of people to be vaccinated, there is a need to have many more people certified as immunizers than CVS typically has employees at its pharmacies, Shrum said. Across the country, there are nearly 40,000 long-term care facilities in the vaccination program.
The training process takes 24-48 hours, and once an individual passes their post assessment, they are certified to provide any immunization, not just COVID-19.
Immunizers also are required to be certified in CPR as well, she noted.
As more vaccine becomes available, CVS plans for many of its locations to be vaccination sites for the general public, as well.