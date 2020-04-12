Local medical, business and governmental leaders shared tips and information Friday during a virtual town hall discussion about COVID-19.
The panel began as the idea of Dr. Theo Hensley, a physician with the Summit Medical Group, to provide quality, reliable information to the community from local voices about how people can stay safe and healthy now and when businesses and other activities return.
Preventing people from catching the virus, which is two to three times more contagious than the flu, is the best measure now in combatting COVID-19 because it is a new virus, Hensley said. The physician offered practical tips for individuals and businesses in taking precautions.
As a new virus, research is still ongoing on finding a cure or vaccine to prevent the illness, but preventing its spread will give doctors and scientists more time to develop medicine to combat COVID-19, he said.
About a quarter of the people who are infected with the virus may not show symptoms and can unknowingly spread it to others, so it is important for people to take precautions such as staying at home as much as possible and practicing social distancing when making an essential trip out, the physician said.
Representatives from the Greene County Partnership shared information about business and for those seeking aid through such avenues as the Small Business Administration.
Greene County and Greeneville governmental officials also shared information about services and encouraged people to continue efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“We need to remain vigilant and bear down to protect our community,” said Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. “If we do that, we will come through this stronger and better than ever.”
Hensley also announced an effort to provide N-95 masks for local medical, pharmaceutical and veterinary staffs. To purchase the masks for his office, Hensley said he had to order a quantity of 2,500, which is more than they can use but are also needed by others locally who may have none or little in supply with no avenues to purchase more.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to allow people to donate toward distributing the masks, which will block up to 95% of germs, to local care givers. The page can be accessed through the Hensley’s Facebook page for his physician practice. Videos of the virtual town hall can be found on Hensley’s Facebook page and Radio Greeneville’s Facebook page.
TIPS FOR ESSENTIAL TRIPS
Hensley offered 10 tips for individuals in going out in public. (See related box).
The first tip involves a question about whether a trip away from home is essential. Defining “essential” may help, he said. An essential trip may involve going out to pick up a prescription, purchasing items to make a necessary home repair or to buy food because supplies are low, for example, he said.
“If you are making tacos and discover you don’t have sour cream, in normal times, you would probably run out to the store and pick some up,” Hensley continued.
But with the coronavirus, it would be better to enjoy the taco without sour cream and pick some up during the next needed grocery trip. Reducing the number of times a person goes to a store reduces the chances they will either pick up the virus or unknowingly spread it to others, he said.
The most important thing to do is to wash hands frequently, he said.
BUSINESS INFORMATION
Hensley also offered tips for businesses. Retail establishments and other small businesses should consider taking all measures possible to limit contact between customers and employees for the protection of both, Hensley said.
Those measures could include something as simple as propping up a door or more involved such as promoting electronic means of payment, he said. Employees should be required to use hand sanitizers or change gloves in between customer transactions, and surfaces that will be touched by customers or employees should be sanitized as much as possible.
If customers see a business using a practice such as wiping off a credit card with cleaning solution during a transaction, they take notice and will frequent the business more often and share their experience with others, he said.
While some businesses have stayed open, other businesses have had to furlough workers or make other changes due to the coronavirus.
Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor said the organization has been reaching out to business and industry to see how they can provide assistance and is making every effort to share information about governmental relief programs or other resources with them.
Some industries are taking measures to promote social distancing such as taking tables out of break rooms and adding breaks so that a smaller number of employees are on break at the same time, Taylor said. Many are also having employees work remotely or adjusting pre-employment practices to reduce contact.
The Partnership has also launched an event page on its Facebook site to link employers with potential employees and it has gone well, thus far, he said.
Dana Wilds, business development specialist, said that there are a number of programs now to assist industry, and the Partnership staff is trying to alert businesses about them. With the number that are being developed, Wilds said, they are also encouraging people to visit the Small Business Administration site to check on programs and qualifications.
GOVERNMENTAL SERVICES
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said services are continuing although public access is closed and measures have been taken to protect solid waste workers and others who may come into contact with the public as part of their duties.
The public is encouraged to do their business either by telephone, by mail or online if possible, Morrison said, and the governor has extended deadlines for things such as getting vehicle tags renewed that will help reduce the need for people to come to an office.
He cautioned that the warmer spring weather coming should not be a reason for people to let down their guard about protecting themselves.
“It is just our new reality” he said.
Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith said that like businesses, the town has made changes such as no longer allowing public access to offices.
City employees are still in the offices and providing their services to the public, but in a little different way, he said.
Smith said he visited Hardin Park a few days after it was closed to the public.
“There was not a soul out there,” he continued. “It was good to see because it is what is needed, but it was still a little depressing to see it empty on a warm, spring day when there usually would have been a number of children in the playground.”
But, these sacrifices will hopefully result in limiting the spread and quickening the time when people will able to return to the parks, he said.