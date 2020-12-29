On a day when Greene County led the region in the number of new COVID-19 cases and had two new deaths attributed to the virus, a local mask mandate was extended through Feb. 27.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison signed an extension of the mask mandate on Monday that is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 27. Morrison issued the original executive order implementing the mask mandate in July, and it has been extended five times.
The mask mandate requires the wearing of an infection control mask or other quality cloth facial covering by all residents, visitors, employees and/or patrons of all Greene County businesses, industry, restaurants, retail stores, organizations and/or venues. Masks are to be worn in all environments, especially in public where there is general public activity such as shopping in which large groups may congregate and close, prolonged contact between persons is likely and social distancing cannot be maintained.
“Greene County has unfortunately been a leader in the growth of per capita new infections, and, sadly, deaths continue to rise as well,” Morrison said in announcing the extension. “It is hard to find someone locally that has not been personally affected or that knows someone that has been adversely affected by this ongoing scourge.”
The county had 76 new cases of the coronavirus and two new deaths from the illness, according to Monday’s update from the Tennessee Department of Health. The county had the highest number of new cases in the region with Washington County second with 59 and Hamblen following with 45.
The new cases bring the total number of people who have contracted the virus in Greene County to 5,371 since March, the state report indicates. Ninety people have died locally from COVID-19 thus far. There are 928 people with active cases of the virus in the county, and 4,353 are in the inactive category, having reached the 14-day point beyond a positive test or onset of symptoms.
Tennessee and Greene County were identified recently as hotspots for virus spread and earned an urgent request from the White House to take immediate action to assist in curbing the spread, Morrison noted.
“At the continued behest of our area health care professionals and experts, business leaders, government and municipal leaders, I am extending the mask mandate, strongly urging all to take additional measures to wash hands frequently, social distance where possible and wear a mask in public settings where social distancing is not possible,” he continued. “We ask for these courtesies and small sacrifices for those that are most vulnerable, and knowing this is a highly contagious virus and that there are many asymptomatic spreaders.”
While the vaccines now being distributed hold great promise, herd immunity and widespread vaccination are still a long way away, the county mayor said.
“We have come a long way and there is a little way to go so that we can hopefully return to our normal lives and activities,” he said.
NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS
Two new hospitalizations from the virus were recorded for Greene County in Monday’s report from the state Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 145 people locally have required hospital care to treat the virus.
Ballad Health reported that it had 312 COVID-19 patients within hospitals in the system on Monday and an additional 10 people who have been admitted with symptoms awaiting test results, according to the daily scorecard from the health system.
There were 10 more admissions of patients for COVID-19 on Monday than discharges of people who had been treated for the virus, according to the report. Thirty beds remain open for treatment of COVID-19 patients within the system.
Sixty-four of the COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units with 44 of those on ventilators.
Ballad Health also reported in the daily scorecard that the positive rate for the past seven days in the region served by the system is 26%. This rate is an indicator of the amount of spread of the virus within the community, and health officials indicate that it should be 5% or below to indicate that the spread of an infectious disease, such as COVID-19, is coming under control in an area.
Greene County’s average percentage of positive results for the last seven days was 19%, according to state Department of Health data. Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 210.3 tests daily.
The two local deaths are among the 76 reported by the state on Monday. Seventy-eight people have died from the virus in the past seven days within the region, according to Ballad Health.
The state reported 3,712 new cases of the virus on Monday and the total number of people who have contracted the virus in Tennessee since March has grown to 567,792. The state’s positivity rate for Monday was reported at 22.96%.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
At the Greene Valley testing site, self-testing kits will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to adults with results available online. Testing will be available for those under age 18 and adults who are not able to register online may receive the standard nasal swab tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.