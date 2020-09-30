An executive order requiring the use of infection control/quality facial coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been extended to Oct. 30 for Greene County.
The order extending the mask mandate was issued Wednesday by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. The initial order requiring facial coverings was issued July 14 and this is the third extension of the mask mandate.
“We are all in this together,” he said. “All of us have had to sacrifice in this dreaded environment, but I see Greene Countians helping, supporting, and protecting each other as we move forward.”
The extension of the order came after careful consideration and with advice from the local and regional Health Departments, Ballad Health and area infectious disease and leading health care officials, Morrison said in a release about the mandate.
“Greene Countians have done an outstanding job for the past 77 days to wear masks/facial coverings where social distancing is not possible resulting in a positive trend for suppressing the spread of this unpredictable, viral disease plaguing our community,” the mayor said.
“Your governmental and healthcare leaders realize and acknowledge the difficulty, aggravation, and renumbered efforts we have all had to endure through the course of this pandemic,” he continued. “We carefully weigh each decision, action, and measure with a focus on protecting life and preserving our healthcare treatment capacity.”
The mayor said that Individuals, business, industry, and other key leaders have indicated that they would prefer to keep the order in place to see and determine what impact increased activities such as full restaurant and venue capacities and a return to in-person schooling and athletics will have on the infection rate trend, knowing the ramifications of this increased activity will not be known for three to four weeks.
On Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee signed an order giving the authority to local governments to continue to implement mask mandates through Oct. 30. In addition, the governor has lifted restrictions on capacity inside businesses, restaurants and other indoor venues.
Schools inside the Greeneville and Greene County school systems began a hybrid schedule for students whose families have chosen in-person learning on Monday with student groups attending on alternating days.
“Continuing to wear facial coverings will help keep our businesses, restaurants, and schools open as well as enabling us to continue to enjoy football and other valued school activities and competitions,” Morrison said.
Health experts continue to stress that three measures each person can do will assist in suppressing the spread of this disease: frequent hand hygiene, social distancing with 6 feet or more in separation, and wearing an infection control or other quality facial covering when social distancing is not possible, he said.
Current statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health indicate that the county is in an improving trend, the mayor continued.
However, everyone needs to continue to wear a mask and do all possible to limit the spread as increased activity is allowed, people move indoors with cooler weather and flu season starts.