Long-term care and assisted living facilities in Northeastern Tennessee have been able to avoid the spread of coronavirus among residents and employees as COVID-19 sweeps through facilities elsewhere in the state, resulting in at least 44 deaths as of Thursday.
Facilities in Greene County have taken proactive steps to continue that positive trend. In a related action, Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday announced that testing for coronavirus will be stepped up at the more than 700 licensed nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the state.
Lee said that testing of Tennessee’s “most vulnerable residents” will be increased in May, including testing of all residents and employees of long-term care facilities. Lee urged all nursing homes to test their residents “out of precaution.” Testing is not required. Many local assisted living facilities have already done so.
Long-term care and nursing home facilities in Tennessee have more than 70,000 residents. Lisa Piercey, state health commissioner, said Wednesday that testing supplies will be made available, including personal protective equipment, test kits and staff to assist with the testing.
The state in March started requiring all nursing homes to alert health department officials if two or more cases of COVID-19 were identified among residents or staff.
COVID 19- RESPONSE
Durham Hensley Health & Rehabilitation, on Nursing Home Road in Chuckey, is one of the local facilities taking a proactive approach to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
News last week that an employee of the family owned Chuckey assisted living facility tested positive for COVID-19 turned out to be a false alarm.
Results from a lab using tests recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated a positive result for coronavirus. The employee was sent home and placed under quarantine.
Durham Hensley Health & Rehabilitation announced this week that after further testing by the state Department of Health and the private lab used by the employee that the test result was negative for COVID-19 and the health department ruled the test a false positive, which means the employee did not have COVID-19.
“The facility, staff, and residents were relieved to learn they did not have the COVID-19 virus in the facility. The facility chose to know rather than ignore the possibility of someone carrying the virus in the facility. The facility remains committed to that approach,” a Durham Hensley announcement said.
Laughlin Healthcare Center, at 801 E. McKee St. in Greeneville, is operated by Ballad Health. No positive coronavirus test results for residents or staff have been reported there. Ballad Health also operates other long-term care facilities elsewhere in its health care system.
“The safety of our residents is our top priority. In response to COVID-19, Ballad Health’s long-term care facilities have taken several proactive measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and are following CDC and (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) guidelines for COVID-19,” Ballad Health spokeswoman Meghan Smith said in an email.
Smith said some of the measures taken by Ballad Health’s long term care facilities include the daily health screening of all team members, visitation restrictions, the appropriate use of personal protective equipment and modification of clinical programs to comply with social distancing.
iPads have been added so residents can visit virtually with family members, Smith said.
New admissions are placed in a separate area away from other residents where staff practice clinical isolation precautions for 14 days, she added.
A Durham Hensley post on that facility’s website this week said that administrators there believe “that soon regulations will require all healthcare facilities to conduct widespread testing.”
LOGISTICS CHALLENGING
Piercey acknowledged Wednesday that testing for coronavirus at more than 700 long-term care facilities across the state will be a “huge undertaking.”
“Widespread testing is not without its difficulties and complexities. It is a very expensive lab to process, though we are encouraged that Medicaid and Medicare intend to assist facilities with the cost. Current available COVID-19 testing technologies are experiencing some degree of false positives,” the post says.
“We are unaware of false negatives, but they may exist also. However, we decided that though imperfect the appropriate course for us to take is to commit to widespread periodic testing of all individuals, including those who do not feel sick,” according to the Durham Hensley post.
One section of an executive order issued Wednesday by Lee states that all nursing homes and similar retirement and long-term-care facilities “must remain closed to visitors, except for critical assistance and in end-of-life situations.”
Visitors to the Durham Hensley Facebook page posted supportive messages this week.
“Prayers for your facility I know that you all have worked very hard to protect your patients and each other!” one says.
“I think you are all doing a fantastic job with keeping everyone COVID-19 free. This virus seems to have a mind of its own. Keep up the great work!” another says.
Other facilities serving seniors in Greene County include Life Care Center of Greeneville, 725 Crum St.; Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville, 106 Holt Court; and Morning Pointe of Greeneville, 324 Mt. Bethel Road“At Morning Pointe Senior Living, protecting the health and safety of our residents, families, and associates is our top priority — especially now as the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to shape our world,” the Morning Pointe website says.
“Our number one goal is to prevent infection. We are working diligently with our associates to strictly adhere to all CDC guidelines on infection prevention through actions such as hand washing and sanitizing, as well as monitoring the health of residents and associates,” the website says.
Signature HealthCARE “has been aggressively proactive in implementing active measures against the novel coronavirus and its corresponding illness, COVID-19,” the Signature website says.
“The safety and well-being of our residents and stakeholders is always our top priority. We closely monitor all CDC and other government agency guidance and follow their directives. We also employ appropriate standard precautions and preventative measures against infection, including, but not limited to, restricting access to our facilities, except under very specific and essential resident circumstances.”
The website says that if a resident exhibits symptoms, the resident will be evaluated immediately and, if recommended by the physician and local health department, tested.
“Residents who test positive for COVID-19 are either treated at the facility in isolation or, if available, treated in a designated COVID wing/unit. If necessary, the resident may be sent to a partner hospital,” the website says.
The Life Care website also says that CDC protocols are being followed at that facility.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Some long-term care facilities elsewhere in the state have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Confirmed cases statewide in such facilities total 478, with 44 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing in Sumner County reported a total of 162 cases and 21 deaths to the state Department of Health. Signature Healthcare of Putnam County reported 51 COVID-19 cases and five deaths.
Others, in populous counties such as Davidson and Shelby, also reported multiple positive coronavirus test results among residents, and some deaths.
Williamsburg Villa in Knox County reported four coronavirus cases and one death.
As of Thursday, there 10,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, with 199 related deaths reported.
Figures released Tuesday by the state Department of Health show 1,128 COVID-19 cases in the 61-70 age group, with 46 deaths; 566 cases in the 71-80 age group, with 52 deaths; and 359 cases in the 81 and over age group, with 71 deaths.