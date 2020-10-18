Greene County school board member Clark Justis died Saturday night from medical complications after testing positive for COVID-19.
Justis, a longtime educator and former principal in the Greene County School System prior to his service on the school board, was 72.
Funeral arrangements are to be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
One death is reported for Greene County on Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health in its daily update. Forty-nine Greene County residents have now died due to the virus.
The daily report for Sunday also included 28 new cases and 13 individuals moved to the inactive/recovered category after passing 14 days after the positive test result or onset of symptoms. There are 214 active cases in Greene County according to the report from the state.