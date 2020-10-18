Clark Justis mug

Clark Justis, Greene County school board member for the 6th district, passed away Saturday night at Johnson City Medical Center. 

Greene County school board member Clark Justis died Saturday night from medical complications after testing positive for COVID-19.

Justis, a longtime educator and former principal in the Greene County School System prior to his service on the school board, was 72.

Funeral arrangements are to be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.

One death is reported for Greene County on Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health in its daily update. Forty-nine Greene County residents have now died due to the virus.

The daily report for Sunday also included 28 new cases and 13 individuals moved to the inactive/recovered category after passing 14 days after the positive test result or onset of symptoms. There are 214 active cases in Greene County according to the report from the state.

