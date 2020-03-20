Both the Greene County and Greeneville City school systems will offer free meals to all children under 18 in the area during the COVID-19 closure beginning on Monday.
Greene County Director of Schools David McLain and Greeneville City Director of Schools Steve Starnes both announced plans to provide meals for area students during the closure as soon as the announcements were made that the systems would close for two weeks after spring break.
CITY SCHOOLS
Starnes said this week that plans were being developed to provide meals at designated sites as well as to deliver meals to strategic locations for those without transportation.
Beginning Monday, after the regularly scheduled spring break, the school system will offer meal services to all Greeneville City School students regardless of age as well as anyone living in the community who is 18 years old or younger.
The meal services will include breakfast and lunch and will be provided at no cost.
The meals will be given via drive-thru pick-up service 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Hal Henard Elementary School, 425 E. Vann Rd., and Greeneville High School, 210 Tusculum Blvd.
If using the Greeneville High School site, drivers should enter the school campus via Palmer Street, which is off North College Street and is located next to Burley Stadium.
In addition to the option of meal pick up, the district will also deliver meals to strategic locations for those unable to participate in pick-up services due to lack of transportation.
Anyone in need of meal delivery for children should call 278-9156 or complete an online survey, which is available at www.gcschools.net.
The information collected in the surveys will only be used to assist the district in meal preparation and distribution.
In order to reduce the number of trips parents have to make to the schools, the district has devised a plan for meals to be picked up in groups.
Pick-up will be offered on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in both the week of March 23 and the week of March 30.
On March 23 and 30, children can pick up one breakfast and one lunch.
On March 24, 26, 31 and April 2, two of each meal may be picked up.
The release said the meal service plan could evolve based on survey responses, community participation and need.
No ID or paperwork will be required, but the child must be present in the vehicle.
Additionally, parents of children enrolled in the Greeneville City School System who have experienced a change in income due to COVID-19 and are concerned about their child’s meal account when the schools reopen should call Becky Tilson with Greeneville City Schools Nutrition for a free or reduced meal application and to update the account based on current income information. An online application is available at www.gcschools.net.
Anyone with questions or seeking more information can call 787-8012.
COUNTY SCHOOLS
The Greene County School System will also be offering free meals beginning Monday to all children under 18 through the system’s meal service provider Chartwells.
Drive-thru or curb-side meal pick-up services will be offered at Mosheim Elementary School, 297 W. School St.; Chuckey Doak Middle School, 120 Chuckey Doak Rd.; North Greene High School, 4675 Old Baileyton Rd.; and South Greene High School, 7460 Asheville Highway.
This service will be available Monday through Friday in the weeks of March 23 and 30.
Breakfast will be served 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
At each time, one breakfast and one lunch per child can be picked up.
A release from Chartwells said the child must be present, families will not be allowed to enter the schools and the meals will not be consumed on-site.
No ID or paperwork will be required.
A survey is available at www.greenek12.org.
For more information call 639-4194 or email Rachel.Swidan@compass-usa.com.
Under normal circumstances the U.S. Department of Agriculture requires students to congregate for meals, meaning that meals must be served to students in a common setting such as a school cafeteria. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also does not normally allow school sites to serve melas during unexpected school closures.
However a press release from the Tennessee Department of Education said waivers had been granted from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow school food authorities flexibility on both rules for the sake of feeding children during the closure.
These waivers allow school sites to be used during the closure to prepare meals, but students will not eat the meals at the sites.
The release also said districts may serve meals to children under 18 years of age regardless of enrollment, and that the child must be present for meal pick up.