In response to Gov. Bill Lee’s recommendation this week that schools remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, directors of both local systems say they will follow that advice and not reopen.
Greene County Director of Schools David McLain and Greeneville City Director of Schools Steve Starnes said that online learning and meal programs at both school systems will continue through the remainder of the school year.
McLain announced that food distribution at South Greene High School, 7469 Asheville Highway, will not take place on Monday due to the power being out at the school. Food distribution that day for the south side of the county will be at Camp Creek Elementary School, 2941 Camp Creek Road.
Starnes also said in a recorded message sent out to students and families that all Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association events for the remainder of the school year have been canceled.
Both directors of schools said information will continue to be communicated to students and parents.
Local students haven’t been in classrooms since March 13, when they left for spring break expecting to return March 23.
During that time, thought, Lee asked schools to shut down until April 6 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. That date was pushed back to April 24, and on Wednesday, Lee asked school systems across the state to stay closed the rest of the current academic year.
Lee told reporters Wednesday that he expects all schools to follow his recommendation and his administration will reach out to school districts that don’t.
“Children being out of school for such a long time has significant implications for a child’s wellbeing, and this poses a different kind of challenge for all of us, as communities and as a state,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “There is critical work ahead.”
The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association followed the governor’s announcement later Wednesday by announcing that the postponed basketball tournaments from March now are canceled along with all spring sports.
“This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly,” the TSSAA said in a statement. “We thank all of the participants, their coaches, administrators, parents, and everyone else who has dedicated a tremendous amount of time, passion, and effort to high school athletics, especially these affected events.”
The TSSAA says the association looks forward to resuming high school athletics during the 2020-21 school year and will give information to schools about summer athletic activities in the near future.