After being closed for nearly two years, Greeneville’s Social Security Administration Office will likely reopen for in-person services beginning in early April.
The Greeneville Social Security office located 1618 Old Tusculum Road, along with most every other Social Security office in the United States, has been closed to in-person services since March 2020 due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Frank Viera, a Deputy Regional Communications Director for the Social Security Administration, offices across the country are expected to fully restore in-person service by the beginning of April. The target date for having staff back in most offices across the country in person is March 30.
For the past two years, all business with the Social Security Administration has been conducted either online or by phone. There was no option, and continues to be no option, for in-person services of any kind for the average individual.
An in-person appointment can be arranged, but only in true emergency situations when bodily healthy is at risk.
According to the Social Security Administration’s website, an in-person appointment is limited to critical situations when someone is without food or shelter, including utilities, or is without medical care or coverage and needs to apply for or reinstate benefits. An emergency appointment may also be permitted when a person is currently receiving benefits and has an urgent need for payment to meet expenses for food, shelter or medical treatment, and cannot receive the payment electronically.
Apart from these emergency exceptions, business with the Social Security Administration will have to continue to be conducted by phone or online until offices reopen in April.
The reopening scheduled for April is due to the Social Security Administration coming to an agreement with three labor unions that represent most of its employees.
In a statement released Jan. 19, Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security, expressed optimism that offices would soon be reopening.
“I am very pleased to share that we have successfully reached agreement with our three labor unions on our reentry plan. This will be a significant step toward improving access to our services as we implement this plan. I want to thank our labor representatives for working with management to achieve this outcome, which will help us better serve the public. I also want to thank the public and our employees for their patience during this unprecedented time,” the statement says.