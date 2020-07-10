As back-to-school season approaches, both local school systems are working to finalize plans to continue educating students during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which forced both districts to close suddenly in March.
Both districts have now released draft plans for a safe return to school in August, and both school boards will approve final plans in July ahead of the first day back to school, which is scheduled for August 5 across all local public schools.
Both draft plans include tiered protocols and procedures for various aspects of school life from academic instruction to transportation and extracurricular activities.
Both directors of schools have announced plans to offer the option of a fully online program of study in the fall as surveys showed 18.44% of parents of Greene County Schools students and 12.8% of parents of Greeneville City Schools students indicated preference for distance learning for their children over having students return to school fully in-person or in a blended format.
Under both plans, parents are instructed to check their child’s temperature each day before school and keep the student at home if a temperature of 100.4 is discovered. Students who become ill at school will be quarantined, sent home and required to wear a mask until they can be taken off of school property.
GREENEVILLE CITY SCHOOLS’ PLANS
The 24-page draft of Greeneville City Schools’ Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools, which was released online Wednesday, provides a framework for protocols to be followed based on the level of COVID-19 spread in the area.
Also published on the district’s website is a document on district-wide protocols including required use of face coverings for staff and use strongly encouraged for students, dedicated isolation areas in school clinics, health screenings and required face mask use for visitors to buildings, and assigned seating and required use of masks on school buses.
The bus transportation section of the document also indicates that alternative transportation to and from school will be encouraged if possible and assigned seating will be mandatory on buses, with the same students sitting next to each other every day if possible.
According to page 9 of the Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools document, schools will be open while there is an average rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of 0-6.99 in the last 14 days for a period of three consecutive days. This low rate of spread is defined as “no to minimal spread,” and protocols under these circumstances call for precautions such as having teachers to rotate instead of students when feasible and sending students who fall ill at school to be isolated in the nurse’s office with a mask until they can be taken home.
Students in pre-K through second grade will be encouraged to wear masks, but the district understands this may be difficult for the youngest students. For students in third through fifth grade, use of face masks will be encouraged when social distancing of 6 feet space between people is not possible. Students in sixth through 12th grade should wear a mask while inside the building unless extenuating circumstances such as medical exemption exist.
Protocols are to change if the spread is “minimal to moderate,” as defined as an average rate per 100,000 of 7-10.99 new cases in the same time period of 14 days for a period of three consecutive days.
Under these circumstances, Greeneville City Schools will consider a combination of in-person and online learning with students split into A/B groups and will cancel large-scale assemblies of more than 50 students.
If the rate of spread becomes substantial, as defined as an average rate per 100,000 of 11 or more new cases in the last 14 days for three consecutive days, a transition to online learning with school buildings closed will be considered.
Consideration of school closure will be based on consultation with public health partners.
There is a new survey on the Greeneville City Schools website for feedback on the draft. The survey closes Monday so that feedback submitted may be processed for consideration at the city school board’s called meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, where board members plan to discuss the draft.
To read the full Greeneville City Schools draft plan and provide feedback, go to www2.gcschools.net.
Final plans for Greeneville City Schools are scheduled to be released on July 20 and will be approved by the school board at its regularly scheduled meeting July 28.
GREENE COUNTY SCHOOLS’ PLANS
Greene County Schools’ Framework for Returning to School draft also provides different protocols and procedures for circumstances in which there is no to minimal, minimal to moderate or substantial community spread.
Social distancing between students will be observed as much as possible as long as students are in school buildings, and student devices will be issued on a one-to-one basis as resources allow. The district has included technology as a priority in allocating CARES Act funds in order to make this possible.
According to the 21-page draft plan, while community spread is at zero or defined as minimal, students and staff will be allowed to enter and exit school buildings using normal procedures.
Masks will be provided by the district, or students may bring their own homemade or disposable basic surgical mask, and use of masks will be encouraged for students and staff who wish to use them.
School bus routes will begin normally if there is no to minimal community spread, but use of masks will be encouraged on the buses and assigned seating will be determined by drivers per board policy.
If spread rises to become defined as minimal to moderate, students and staff will only be allowed to enter the building at one to two sites.
Under these circumstances, students and staff will be encouraged to wear masks at all times and students and teachers should wash their hands every two to three hours. Visitors will not be allowed into school buildings except under extenuating circumstances, and those entering buildings will have their temperature taken and be required to answer health screening questions.
While spread is considered minimal to moderate, assigned seating will be required with students grouped with their siblings, and windows should be open. The busing and student transportation section of the draft on page 18 also says face masks should be worn by all staff and students while on the bus, and bus unloading at school will be staggered to allow 6 feet of distance between students as they enter through designated entry points.
Schools will close if spread is considered substantial.
The Greene County Board of Education did not have a meeting originally scheduled for July, but a called meeting to approve plans for reopening in the fall is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m.
For full details of the Greene County Schools draft plan, go to www.greenek12.org.