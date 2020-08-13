Greene County continued its trend of double digit increases in the number of new coronavirus cases per day on Thursday.
The number of new COVID-19 cases locally increased by 28 in Thursday’s daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health. Greene County has recorded an increase of 12 or more new cases on 10 of the past 14 days, including the largest daily increase thus far on Aug. 7 with 29 new cases, according to data from the state.
There have been a total of 552 virus cases reported in Greene County since the pandemic began.
Active cases now total 378, up 24 from Wednesday’s tally from the state. The difference in the number of active and new cases is attributable to the increase by five of people who have recovered from the illness, now listed at 165.
No new deaths were reported in Greene County by the state on Thursday. One Greene Countian was hospitalized with the virus in the preceding 24 hours, according to state data. Since the pandemic began, 33 local residents have had to receive hospital care due to the illness.
That individual is one of 106 hospitalized Thursday with the virus in Ballad Health facilities, according to the daily COVID-19 scorecard produced by the health system. Of those 106, 23 are in an intensive care unit with 13 on ventilators.
Nineteen people are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms but are still awaiting test results. Fifty-three beds designated for care of people with the virus remain open within Ballad Health system, according to its scorecard for Thursday.
Ballad Health officials have explained that hospitalizations for the coronavirus usually occur several days after a person may test positive for the illness. Symptoms may not occur until as many as five to seven days after contracting the virus and people who need hospital care typically do not reach that point until about 10 days after they begin feeling sick, according to health officials.
According Ballad Health’s scorecard, the positive test rate in the region served by the system has gone back up after declining for a few days. The rate of positive results among all the people tested for the coronavirus for the past seven days was at 10.9% on Thursday. The highest the rolling positive rate has reached in the past week was 11.8%.
The number of deaths from the virus in the past seven days in Ballad Health facilities also continued to rise. On Thursday’s scorecard that number had grown to 21.
Counties bordering Greene County also saw double digit increases in new cases on Thursday. The counties with the most new cases were Hamblen and Sullivan, each with 31. Washington County had 30 new cases, 29 were reported in Cocke and 20 in Hawkins.
Washington County continues to have the highest number of active cases in the region with 964, according to the state report. Hamblen County has 384 active cases, Hawkins County stands at 371, Sullivan’s tally is up to 326 and Cocke has the lowest with 202.
Statewide, 2,118 new cases were reported Thursday in Tennessee, bringing the total to 128,511 since the pandemic started. Twenty-four more people have died with the virus across the state, according to Thursday’s report. The death toll from the virus now stands at 1,313. Listed as recovered from the virus are 89,151 people statewide.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that people call 423-798-1749 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.