According to the daily updates from the Tennessee Department of Health, the weekend brought 172 new COVID-19 cases in Greene County and over 18,000 reported statewide.
Locally the state reported 68 new cases on Saturday and 104 on Sunday in the daily updates. There are currently 662 active cases in Greene County, according to the state.
Statewide, the health department reported 6,691 new cases on Saturday, and Sunday had an increase of 11,352 cases.
Sunday’s update from the state also included 244 new cases in Washington County, 239 in Sullivan County, 132 in Hawkins County, 165 in Hamblen County and 97 in Carter County.
Seventy-three deaths statewide were included in Saturday’s report and 62 in Sunday’s, bringing the total number of Tennessee residents who have died of the virus to 5,462. In total there have been 454,305 positive cases in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
There were no new deaths reported for Greene County over the weekend, keeping the number of local deaths of the virus at 79.
Two Greene County residents, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment over the weekend, bringing that total to 135.
The Ballad Health COVID-19 Scorecard for Sunday included 314 patients hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities for treatment for the virus and eight patients awaiting test results. Sixty-four COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 39 were on ventilators according to Sunday’s scorecard.
The scorecard also included 73 deaths in the region for the past seven days, according to state-reported data, and a positivity rate in the region of 26.6%.
According to health experts, most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, but for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.