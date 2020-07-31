Greene County recorded an increase in new coronavirus cases for the eighth straight day on Thursday.
Eight new cases were recorded locally, bringing total cases of COVID-19 in the county to 324 during the pandemic, according to Thursday’s update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases now total 191, up seven from Wednesday. Another Greene Countian was added to the number of those identified as recovered from the virus, now at 128, according to the state report.
One person in Greene County was hospitalized with the virus in the 24-hour period covered in the state report. Twenty-one people locally have required hospital care due to the virus since the pandemic began.
The last day that no new cases were recorded in Greene County was July 22, one of three days in July thus far in which no new cases were added. The other two were July 1 and July 12, according to data from the state. On July 1, Greene County had a total of 85 coronavirus cases, and now has had 239 more.
For the past two weeks, Greene County is averaging just under 10 new cases a day. The state has recommended that long term care facilities not allow visitors if their communities are averaging more than 10 new cases per day for a two-week period. Earlier this week, the county was over that threshold.
According to state data, the age group with the most cases in Greene County are those between 41 and 50, with 69 cases reported. There have been 64 cases recorded for people in the 21-30 age group.
Two groups have each had 38 cases: ages 11-20 and 51-60, according to the state data. Thirty-three people between 31-40 have been diagnosed with the virus as well as 32 individuals between 61-70 years of age. Cases of children 10 years and younger total 22, with 21 cases for those 71-80. Seven people 81 or older have tested positive for the illness.
In counties surrounding Greene, Sullivan County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 34, Washington had 30 and Hamblen, 24. Hawkins County had 13 new cases and Cocke County, 6.
Washington County continues to have the highest number of active cases in Northeast Tennessee with 631. Hamblen has 460 active cases with 233 in Sullivan, 185 in Hawkins and 165 in Cocke.
Statewide, 2,049 new cases were reported by the Department of Health on Thursday. Tennessee has had 102,871 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic. There are 37,604 active cases across the state.
Thirteen more deaths were reported state, bringing the total to 1,033. Listed as recovered are 64,234 statewide.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department 9 a.m.-noon. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that people call 423-798-1749 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.