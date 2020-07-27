Double digit increases in the number of new coronavirus cases in Greene County continued for the third day Monday as 11 more were reported by the state.
Greene County now has a total of 295 cases of COVID-19 reported since the pandemic began, according to Monday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of active cases increased by eight to 173 as three more people moved to the tally of those locally who have recovered from the illness. The number of those listed as recovered in the state report is 117.
No new deaths were reported by the state locally or in the surrounding region. There were two new hospitalizations reported in the Northeast Tennessee counties served by Ballad Health, which includes Greene County. Carter and Washington counties each had one new hospitalization.
In the counties bordering Greene, Hamblen County reported the most new cases on Monday, 125, and has the highest total since the pandemic began with 1,008. Washington County has the largest number of active cases with 550 and has had 750 total cases, according to Monday’s report from the state.
Thirteen new cases were reported in Hawkins and Sullivan counties. Sullivan’s active case total is 245 and that number in Hawkins is 155.
Across Tennessee, 2,553 new coronavirus cases were reported Monday by the Department of Health. There have been 96,489 cases recorded in the state since the pandemic began. There are 38,272 active cases in Tennessee.
Eleven more people have died of the virus across the state, bringing the total to 978. Five of those deaths have been in Greene County.
Listed as recovered from the virus in Tennessee are 57,239.
For most people, the new virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and can be fatal.
Tests are administered from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at the Greene County Health Department. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that individual call 423-798-1749 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.