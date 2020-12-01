Harold Smith, vice-mayor of Mosheim and longtime alderman for the town, passed away Friday evening. He was 85.
Smith spent four decades as an alderman in Mosheim, most recently reelected in 2018. In that election Smith ran unopposed and received 305 complimentary votes.
“Harold was a dedicated public servant to the Town of Mosheim,” said Mayor Tommy Gregg. “He spent 40 years as an alderman elected by his fellow citizens in the town, serving the last eight years as my vice-mayor.”
Gregg said in total he worked with Smith for over 25 years in Mosheim municipal government.
“He was always very conscious of the town’s resources and uses of those resources in order to maintain the healthy financial standing of the town,” Gregg said. “During his tenure the town built the sewer plant, started to provide a sewer system to its residents, expanded the boundaries to include more visible and tax-enhanced properties and developed the fire, police and library services for its citizens without enacting a property tax in the town.”
Gregg said he remembers Smith as a friend, as well as a colleague, who spoke his mind honestly, enjoyed fishing and had a good sense of humor.
“Harold was very out front with whatever he was thinking. He didn’t sugarcoat anything,” Gregg said. “He loved fishing and he always had a joke to share. He was a good friend, and he’s really going to be missed by our community.”
Smith had contracted COVID-19, Gregg said. He died at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.
“Harold and I were good friends,” said Alderman Dave Long. “You could believe anything he ever told you. He firmly believed it, and he was more right than most people.”
Long recalled joking back and forth with Smith.
“He could give as good as he got, but he wouldn’t hurt anybody’s feelings if you paid him to do it,” Long said.
Long said he and Smith spent a lot of time together at the Mosheim Ruritan Club, and that Smith mowed the lawn for the club.
“He helped a lot of people, and he was a lot of fun to be around,” Long said. “I’m going to miss him really dearly. He was one of a kind.”
“Speaking as an alderman and from a fire chief standpoint, Harold was a huge asset to the town,” said James Foshie, an alderman and chief of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department. “He always supported the fire department and always had a good working relationship with us. He always wanted to see the town and the fire department grow.”
Foshie said he knew Smith first as an alderman and later as family, when he married Smith’s niece.
“I started the fire department in 2001. From then until I met my wife in 2006 I knew him as an alderman, but once my wife and I got together I got to know him on more of a personal level,” Foshie said. “I always enjoyed seeing him with my daughter.”
Gregg said he will nominate someone, likely in January, from the first ward in Mosheim to fill Smith’s seat on the board for the remaining two years of his unexpired term. A vice-mayor will also not be chosen until the new year.
Family and friends may pay respects at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home between noon and 7 p.m. Tuesday, and graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Springs Cemetery. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.