Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order Thursday requiring Tennesseans to stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities.
The order won’t change enforcement methods by police in Greene County. A wide range of “essential activities” listed in an order from Lee earlier this week gives the public a range of reasons to leave home as the novel coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the state.
In a letter sent Wednesday to sheriffs, police chiefs, district attorneys general and mayors in the state regarding earlier orders issued to stem the pandemic, Lee urged restraint.
The orders, in effect through April 14, have “the force of law,” Lee wrote.
Lee wrote that it is his “hope and expectation” that Tennessee residents would comply with executive orders 17 and 21, but told recipients to interpret the letter “as authority to take reasonable steps to implement the provisions of the (orders)” in their jurisdictions.
“I ask you to utilize sound judgment, restraint and discretion to first educate and warn your local businesses and establishments in order to provide them all reasonable opportunity to comply,” Lee wrote.
Enforcement methods should be used “as a last and final option only” if they become necessary because of a refusal to voluntarily comply “after all other reasonable means have been exhausted,” Lee wrote.
Data collected by the Tennessee Department of Transportation analyzing March traffic patterns shows an increase in citizen movement across the state, Lee said Thursday after issuing Executive Order No. 22.
While “safer at home” measures and further restrictions on businesses resulted in a steep drop-off in vehicle movement from March 13 through 29, data beginning on March 30 shows travel is trending upwards again, Lee said.
“Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home,” Lee said. “However, in recent days we have seen data indicating that movement may be increasing and we must get these numbers trending back down. I have updated my previous executive order to clearly require that Tennesseans stay at home unless they are carrying out essential activities.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSE
Greeneville police Chief Tim Ward and Sheriff Wesley Holt don’t expect methods of enforcing the latest order by the governor to be altered.
“Fundamentally, it won’t change what we are doing. We strongly urge people to stay home unless you’re embarking on an essential trip, so stay home,” Ward said.
“We’ve got a whole list of things that are (listed as) essential activities, and they are all essential, apparently,” Ward said.
Holt will review Lee’s order on Friday.
“I really don’t want to tell people when and where they can travel. I will consult with the mayor and other sheriffs in the region to see if they are going to change anything at this time,” Holt said Thursday.
Lee’s orders permit restaurants, bars and similar food and drink establishments to offer only drive-through, pickup, carry-out or delivery service. They prohibit businesses “from being open for eating or drinking anywhere onsite.”
The orders require closure of gyms, fitness and exercise centers and similar facilities.
They also require the closure of businesses “that perform close-contact personal services and entertainment and recreational venues,” Lee wrote.
Gillium Ferguson, Lee’s interim press secretary, wrote Thursday in an email that Lee seeks voluntary compliance from the public.
“By requiring rather than urging, law enforcement can cite repeat offenders for disobeying the order to stay at home unless carrying out essential activities,” Ferguson wrote.
PUBLIC SAFETY RESPONSE
Police understand that people are not used to having their movements restricted, and a learning curve may be involved.
“It’s an imposition on their lifestyle and we get that, but we’re trying to get people to be as safe as possible,” Ward said. “It needs to be done for public safety.”
Ward said earlier this week that a section of Tennessee law can be applied authorizing law enforcement to take “necessary action in coping with the emergency.”
The law pertaining to general emergencies authorizes police to charge offenders with a Class A misdemeanor. The decision to file a charge is discretionary by the officer on the scene.
Greeneville police “are being as low key as possible,” Ward said Thursday.
“We try our best to get people to comply with the order,” he said.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order on Monday that gives police the option of filing a misdemeanor charge against violators.
At least 38 states have stay-at-home orders in effect. A “safer at home” order earlier this week by Lee “strongly urges” state residents to remain in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because protecting personal liberty is deeply important, this order is not a shelter-in-place mandate,” it states.
President Donald Trump has resisted issuing a nationwide stay-at-home requirement, instead deferring to the governor of each state to shape policy to protect citizens from the spread of COVID-19.
At least 16 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Greene County as of Thursday, along with one death, according to the state Department of Health.
“Stay at home. If not for yourself, for your loved ones,” Ward said.
ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES
A summary of “Essential Activities” for Tennessee citizens as defined in Lee’s order earlier this week includes:
- Engaging in activities essential to a person’s health and safety or the health and safety of family or household members, persons who are unable or should not leave their home, or pets, including, but not limited to, seeking emergency services, obtaining medical supplies or assistance, obtaining medication, obtaining non-elective medical care or treatment or other similar vital services, or visiting a health care professional.
- Obtaining necessary services or supplies for persons and their family or household members, persons who are unable or should not leave their home, or pets or delivering those services or supplies to others, including, but not limited to, groceries and food, household consumer products, supplies required to work from home, automobile supplies (including dealers, parts, supplies, repair, and maintenance), and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.
- Providing, facilitating, or receiving delivery or curbside carry-out delivery of online or telephone orders from businesses or organizations that do not perform or are not necessary for the performance of essential activity.
- Engaging in outdoor activity, provided that persons follow the Health Guidelines to the greatest extent practicable, including, but not limited to, driving or riding in a vehicle, walking, hiking, running, biking, swimming, kayaking, canoeing, golf, tennis, or other sports or recreational activities that can be performed while maintaining the (social distancing) precautions or utilizing public parks and outdoor recreation areas. “Congregating or playing on playgrounds presents a unique risk for the spread of COVID-19 and is therefore not covered as an Essential Activity,” the order states.
- Caring for or visiting a family member, friend, or pet in another household, or transporting or traveling with family members, friends, or pets as allowed by this order; provided, that the Health Guidelines are followed to the greatest extent practicable.
- Visiting a place of worship or attending a wedding or funeral; provided, that the Health Guidelines are followed to the greatest extent practicable. It “is strongly encouraged” that the public celebration component of weddings and funerals be postponed or attended only by close family member.
- Engaging in “Essential Travel.”