In-person festivities scheduled for Dec. 4 as part of this year's Christmas in Downtown — A Holiday Celebration event have been canceled due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the region, a press release from Main Street: Greeneville said.
The decision was made after consulting with partners, merchants, local governments and volunteers regarding the increase of COVID-19 cases in the region, the release said.
Aspects of the event, including virtual tree lightings and a wreath decorating contest, will remain in place, the release said. Some merchants and attractions will remain open.
"Take that box from the attic or those lights from the basement and make it happen both at home and your place of business not only for those in the downtown area, but all across Greeneville and Greene County," Main Street: Greeneville Executive Director Jann Mirkov said in the release. "Let's make this the most festive year ever. Christmas is not canceled, but it is being severely modified, so please do your part by helping light up and deck out our community."