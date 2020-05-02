Looking for some COVID-19 comfort food? Nan Anderson of Greene County shared a favorite muffin recipe as part of her quarantine cuisine. It may be one of Nan’s neighbors’ favorite recipes too.
“These little mini muffins are unbelievable!” Nan said in an email. “I’ve made hundreds of them and given them to neighbors and friends — five ingredients, super easy. Soooooooo yummy!”
Nan said she received the recipe, attributed to “Mom Phillips,” from her dear friend in Louisiana and similar recipes are available online.
Pecan Pie Muffins by Mom Phillips
Ingredients:
1 cup packed, light brown sugar
1/2 cup flour
2 cups chopped pecans
2/3 cup butter, softened
2 eggs, beaten
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease mini-muffin cups generously. In medium bowl, stir together brown sugar, flour & pecans. In a separate bowl, beat the butter & eggs together. Stir in dry ingredients until just combined.
Spoon batter into muffin cups to about 2/3 full. Bake for 10 minutes for mini-muffins or 15-17 minutes for regular sized muffins. Run a knife or spoon handle around the edge of each muffin and pop them out.