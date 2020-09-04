The majority of governmental offices and services in Greeneville and Greene County will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Closures include the Greene County Health Department, which will be closed on Monday and there will be no COVID-19 testing available there that day.
One exception is the Greeneville Public Works Department, which will be open on a normal schedule. The Greeneville-Greene County Demolition Landfill will be open, and garbage will be collected at the usual time on Monday.
The Greene County Solid Waste Department Convenience Centers will be closed Monday, with normal hours resuming on Tuesday.
Offices of the James H. Quillen U.S. District Courthouse, the Greene County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex will close Monday for the holiday.
Greeneville Town Hall, which remains closed to the public with dropbox services available, will close Monday. Mosheim, Baileyton and Tusculum town halls will also be closed Monday.
Town of Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department facilities also remain closed to the public. Some facilities, including the playgrounds at Hardin Park will reopen on Tuesday. The new all-inclusive playground being constructed by the skatepark will remain closed as construction is still underway.
The University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension Office and local offices of the Tennessee Department of Human Services will close on Monday.
Offices of the Greeneville Light & Power System and Greeneville Water Commission will also close Monday.
The James “Jim” Eagle Greene County Animal Control Facility and Greene County Humane Society will be closed beginning Saturday and will reopen on Tuesday.
Offices of the Greene County Partnership will also close on Monday.
In-person services remain suspended at the local Social Security Office, which will close Monday in observance of Labor Day.
The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library and T. Elmer Cox Genealogical Library also remain closed to the public with curbside services available and will close on Monday for the holiday.
The Greene County YMCA and Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County will be closed Monday.
All branches of the U.S. Post Office will be closed, and there will be no mail delivery on Monday.
The Greeneville Sun will publish and deliver Monday’s edition on its regular schedule. The Sun’s offices will be closed Monday.