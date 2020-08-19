Mask mandates and other preventive measures are beginning to make a difference in the number of new COVID19 cases, according to Ballad Health officials.
But, they say a recent leveling off of the number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations is not a sign to abandon the level of measures being taken to prevent the spread of the illness.
The number of cases rose about 51% in Ballad Health’s service region, which includes Greene County, for the period of mid-July through the beginning of August, Eric Deaton, Ballad Health chief operating officer and leader of its coronavirus response team, said during a media briefing Wednesday. That has now fallen to around 18% for the first two weeks of August.
Many mask mandates were put into place in mid-July, and with the incubation period for the virus, which is typically five to seven days after exposure before symptoms appear, this decline can be attributed to the additional precautions, he said.
Looking at projections, wearing masks and social distancing probably have already prevented 100-120 cases that would have caused the health system challenges and forced it to move to another phase in its surge plan, Deaton said. On Wednesday, 104 people were hospitalized with the virus in Ballad Health facilities, with 23 of those in intensive care units.
“We can become complacent too early and the numbers can begin trending the wrong way,” he said. “We want to make sure that everyone continues to follow guidelines such as social distancing, wearing masks and good hand hygiene. The trends are looking better but it all depends on us continuing to do all the things we have been doing.”
Greene County’s mask mandate originally was put into place on July 15 and has not been extended to Sept. 15. Deaton said the health system and its team members are appreciative of the local government officials for issuing the mandates. Until a vaccine is found, mask wearing will be needed, he added.
The number of new cases in Greene County has fluctuated up and down in the past few weeks with Wednesday’s state report reflecting an increase of 26 more people with the illness locally.
Greene County has 459 people currently with active cases of the virus, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday. That is an increase of 23 from Tuesday with the difference attributable to three more people listed as recovered. The state indicates that 185 people have recovered locally from the virus since the pandemic began.
Among the 10 Northeast Tennessee counties served by Ballad Health, Greene County has the third most active cases. Washington County has the most with 792, down more than 200 from the weekend. Carter County has 505 active cases, up 28 from the weekend. Sullivan County, the most populous county in the region, has 265 active cases.
There were no new hospitalizations or deaths reported locally on Wednesday in the state report. Nine people have died in Greene County from COVID-19, and 39 people have been hospitalized.
Across the state, 2,022 new cases of the virus were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 137,800 in Tennessee during the pandemic. Twenty-six more deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total to 1,452 during the pandemic. Recovered from the virus in the state are 99,085 people.
“Mask wearing is extremely important, as are all the measures we are taking to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer officer for Ballad Health. “I firmly believe that mask wearing to be helping in our recent numbers.”
FLU CONCERNS
Mask wearing will also be important as the region approaches flu season later this year, Swift said, encouraging people to get the flu vaccination.
“Flu shots are going to be more important than ever this season,” she said. “If you have never gotten a flu shot, I would ask that this be the year you consider it. The best thing this flu season is to get everyone vaccinated.”
While flu vaccines are are about 60%-80% effective, the measure keeps people from being hospitalized, which is critical this year with the pandemic taking hospital resources, she continued.
It is never too early in the season to get a flu vaccination, Swift explained, although it is recommended that an individual to get the the shot in either September or October for the best protection for the season.
POLICY CHANGES
Swift also asked that people make sure they are wearing their masks correctly, covering their nose and mouth, even when they speak. She noted a recent advisory by the Centers for Disease Control that recommends that masks with exhalation valves not be used because it can allow respiratory droplets to reach others.
Due to this recommendation from the CDC, people entering Ballad Health facilities will not be allowed to use a mask with an exhalation valve effective Thursday, Swift said. Individuals entering any Ballad Health facility are currently required to wear a mask or facial covering of some type.
During the briefing, Deaton also announced that the visitation hours are being expanded for facilities to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Other restrictions remain in place such as having one designated visitor per patient except for pediatric patients and other special circumstances.
Visitors will continue to be screened as they enter the hospital to help ensure the safety of patients and medical staff, he said, asking that people be patient with the process.
SCHOOL SYSTEM
In the second of the Greeneville City Schools updates on staff in isolation and quarantine, the district reported Tuesday that there are three staff members in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 14 staff members are in quarantine after being determined a close contact to someone who has tested positive.
The district has also added an update on students in isolation and quarantine. One Greeneville High School student has tested positive and is in isolation while four others are in quarantine. Two EastView Elementary School students are in quarantine.
Of the staff members in isolation, one is a Central Office employee, one is an employee at EastView and one is a Greeneville Middle School employee.
Of the staff members in quarantine, three are Central Office employees, six work at Greeneville Middle School and two work at Greeneville High School. EastView, Highland and Hal Henard elementary schools each have one employee in quarantine.
The weekly updates are posted to the district's website, www2.gcschools.net.