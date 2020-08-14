Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said Friday he has attended two funerals recently for people who died after contracting COVID-19. One was a county employee, the other a childhood friend.
Morrison shared those experiences during a town hall he hosted focusing on local efforts and information related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The town hall included local health, school and Greene County Partnership officials. They discussed new data about the effectiveness of facial masks, school system opening plans and the need to continue to take precautions.
Ron Metcalfe of Radio Greeneville was moderator for the town hall and it was broadcast on its stations and streamed on its Facebook page.
Morrison extended a mask mandate that was part of a July executive order earlier this week until Sept. 14 due to continued increases in COVID-19 cases locally.
“This is a very unpredictable disease and very apolitical,” he said, explaining the executive order requiring masks was intended to help slow the spread of the illness and help keep medical professionals and facilities from being overwhelmed with cases to a point that decisions have to be made to determine who will get life-saving measures.
Visiting both Greeneville Community Hospital East and Johnson City Medical Center recently, Morrison said he was impressed with the staff’s dedication in treating the most serious virus cases, and wearing masks can help keep numbers down, allowing the caregivers to provide the best treatment possible.
Greene County had nine new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health. The county has had 561 positive cases reported since the pandemic began.
There are 385 people with active cases of the virus, up seven from Thursday, according to the state report. The difference between the active and new cases is the addition of two people to those the state defines as recovered from the illness, which now totals 167 since the pandemic began.
Two more Greene Countians had been hospitalized with the virus in the 24-hour period covered in the state report. Thirty-five people locally have been hospitalized due to the illness since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths locally were reported by the state. In its weekly update of long-term care facility data, the state indicates that 43 of the 108 residents at Signature Healthcare of Greeneville have now tested positive for the virus. Earlier this week, the nursing home released an announcement that 38 residents had tested positive along with 10 staff members, and three residents had died with the illness. The number of deaths and employees with the virus are the same in the state report.
The county with the most active cases bordering Greene County is Washington County with 950. The other counties that border the county have fewer active cases than Greene, according to Friday’s state report.
MASK BENEFITS
In the past few weeks, Morrison said he has attended a funeral for a Greene County employee who contracted the virus from someone who was asymptomatic and “had no idea they were a carrier.” The employee was a cancer survivor and an older person, which contributed to his having severe complications.
Morrison said he also attended the funeral of a childhood friend who contracted the virus after traveling to Florida.
Taking precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing shows respect for other people in helping to limit the spread of droplets that can contain the virus from people speaking, singing, coughing or sneezing, he said.
“Wearing a mask is a small thing I can do for someone’s grandmother or cancer survivor,” the mayor said. “It is a small price to pay to help limit the spread until a treatment or vaccine can be found.”
Local physician Dr. Theo Hensley said while it was originally thought wearing masks protected others, a study from Duke University released recently indicated that quality cloth masks can provide as much protection as a surgical mask to the person wearing them.
However, he said, the study also indicated that neck gaiters, a popular alternative to facial masks, may actually promote a greater spread of droplets than if no covering is worn.
Hensley, who is a a physician with the Summit Medical Group, said he is seeing more people wearing masks in stores and other places.
“Anytime you are going to be indoors in public around other people you need to wear them,” he said.
One of the ways that people may be letting down their guard is having get togethers with family, Hensley said. He cautioned that people should keep gatherings to small groups of people and take precautions such as frequent hand washing and limiting contact through such measures such as having one person serve food at a dinner.
“I tell people that the best treatment we have right now is prevention,” he said. “We need to do all we can to prevent the spread until we have a vaccine.”
CHILD MASKS
Northeast Regional Health Director Rebekah English also encouraged people to wear facial masks, including children over the age of 2.
“When we talk about the safe return to schools and child care, we need to make sure to comply with mask wearing for children and adults,” she said.
Children who are 2 and older can be taught the basics of infection control, English said, and they can learn to wear a facial covering, to frequently wash their hands and to keep a distance from others. The American Association of Pediatrics strongly encourages the wearing of a facial masks by children.
English shared some of the statistics from the state about coronavirus cases among children in Greene County. There have been 77 cases in local children between the ages of 5 and 18 since the pandemic began.
Directors of both school systems also addressed the opening of the academic year this month.
The Greeneville School System has already started the school year with all instruction being offered in a virtual environment. Director Steve Starnes commended teachers for working hard to prepare for all online instruction and students for the hard work they have put into their studies thus far.
The school system is fortunate that it had been able to provide devices to all its students prior to the pandemic through such efforts as the technology initiative by the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation, Starnes said, and has worked to provide internet access to families who may not have it through the distribution of mifi devices.
The school system will announce Wednesday whether it will make any changes in instructional methods before August ends, he said.
While the Greene County School System did not have devices for all its students at the beginning of the pandemic, it has been able to use CARES Act funds to obtain devices that have been distributed to all its students, said Director David McLain.
However, 25%-30% of students do not have internet access, and the school system is working to distribute mifi devices and to provide access at local churches and outside school buildings on its campuses, McLain said.
School will begin on Monday with all virtual instruction, he said. However, certain vulnerable groups will be brought into schools for in-person instruction in small groups on a rotating basis with social distancing and other precautions taken, McLain said. Those groups included the pre-school program students, kindergarteners, special education students, and students in first and second grade.
The Greene County Board of Education will meet Sept. 3 and make a decision about any changes in instruction, he said.
Both directors said meals will continue to be provided to students and can be picked up at designated school sites. Those eligible for free and reduced lunches will received the meals either free or at a discounted amount while others will have to pay the normal meal price.
Greene County Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor said the organization continues to disseminate information to local business and industry about governmental relief and loan programs.
The Partnership is also helping businesses contact local lenders about the Small Business Administration’s loan relief and forgiveness program, Taylor said.