Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has closed county governmental offices to public access as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The measures began at 8 a.m. Monday and will last two weeks, according to Morrison.
Signs are to be posted on doors with telephone numbers, email addresses and other contact information for the public to be able to conduct any business they may have.
However, the Greene County Election Commission office remains open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to accommodate public access prior to the qualifying deadline for candidates for the Aug. 6 election.
The qualifying deadline is noon on April 2 for candidates running for school board in the Greene County general election, in state and federal primaries and in municipal elections in Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim.
The mayor declared a local public health state of emergency for Greene County on Friday afternoon to minimize the spread of the virus within the workforce and community as well as protect those most vulnerable to the illness.
“This decision is not based on panic or fear but is a proactive step to contain and reduce the community infection rate to prevent our first responders, our medical community, and health care resources from being overwhelmed and unable to respond,” Morrison wrote in the declaration. “I would rather be accused of over-reacting for the safety of our community than looking back in retrospect wishing I would have done more to protect the citizens of Greene County and its municipalities.”