At home and needing something fun to do in order to kill the time? Want to learn more about how you can reduce waste and give new life to your garbage and recyclables while making art? Join AmeriCorps member Lilith Erbach for the McKinney Center’s free Reusing Everything, Making Art, Keeping Engaged (R.E.M.A.K.E.) program.
The program aims to educate and inform individuals in a fun and engaging environment where their creativity can thrive, a release says. This service-learning initiative is perfect for adults and teenagers, and can be modified for children. The project is a perfect summer learning opportunity for those 9th grade and above.
Some of the projects featured will consist of making tin can planters, weaving with magazine pages, making mini jar terrariums, and creating jewelry out of plastic bottles. Each meetup is designed to utilize items attendees can find in their own home. In R.E.M.A.K.E., artists will be encouraged to upcycle unused materials, and reuse garbage and recyclables. According to the release, participants can expect to leave with a better understanding of how to reduce waste while making practical art.
The Program will begin on May 23, and will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. until July 11. The classes will be held via Zoom in order to make the class more accessible, and to protect the health and wellbeing of all attendees, volunteers, and staff members involved.
AmeriCorps surveys will be distributed via email for attendees to fill out after the events. Upon completion of the survey, attendees will be entered to win a prize drawing held on July 25.
To register for the first event visit mckinneycenter.com, click register, and find Tin Can Planters under featured events. Register soon, as spaces for this free event are limited.
Be sure to check for more information on the McKinney Center’s Facebook and Instagram as it becomes available. For more information, please call the McKinney Center at 423.753.0562 or email Lilith Erbach at lilli.erbach@gmail.com.