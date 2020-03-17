Following Governor Bill Lee’s request Monday that all schools statewide close by the end of the week due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, both the Greeneville and Greene County school systems will be closed following spring break until April 6.
ESP and all extracurricular activities, including athletics, at both school systems will be canceled at least until Sunday, April 5.
Both school systems are developing plans to provide breakfast and lunch to students at specified locations following spring break.
Greene County Director of Schools David McLain and Greeneville City Director of Schools Steve Starnes both issued statements to students and families to this effect on Monday.
Lee issued the recommendation that schools close by Friday and remain closed through Tuesday, March 31 on Monday morning “to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease.”
Further guidance will be issued before March 31, Lee said, and both directors of schools said the return date is subject to change.
With this guidance, Tennessee now joins the growing list of states that have closed schools statewide in the past week. The list also includes Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, and South Dakota.
Officials said on Monday that Tennessee's Department of Education will work with school districts and promised to soon issue guidance on closing that does not disrupt "academic instruction as well as critical meal and other services for students."
The Professional Educators of Tennessee issued a statement Monday in support of Lee's request for schools to close.
Students at both school systems are on the regularly scheduled spring break this week, March 15-21, and each school system has 6 remaining inclement weather days built into the calendars which will be applied in the week following spring break and the following Monday, March 30.
Starnes said the city school system must "seek clarification and guidance as to how additional missed days are to be handled from state and federal requirement perspective" and will provide further information later in the week.
Meal Services
McLain said starting Monday, March 23 breakfast and lunch will be provided by Chartwells via drive-thru pick-up at Mosheim Elementary School, Chuckey Doak Middle School, South Greene and North Greene high schools.
Breakfast will be served 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and the child must be present for each meal.
“We don’t want any kid going hungry,” McLain said.
Starnes said the city school system also plans to provide breakfast and lunch for students daily, to be picked up from Hal Henard Elementary School and Greeneville High School.
A survey will be sent to families to “collect and process responses in order to prepare.”
The district is also developing plans to deliver meals to those without transportation.
Additional information on meal services will be available later in the week, Starnes said.
Both directors of schools noted the unprecedented nature of the situation.
More information from both school systems will be available as school officials are able to coordinate, process guidance from the Department of Education and plan for the closure.