Limestone Ruritan Fish Fry
The Limestone Ruritan Fish Fry scheduled for Friday, March 20, has been canceled.
Mosheim Lodge #463
Due to the mandate from the Grand Lodge of Tennessee, Mosheim Lodge #463 has canceled their April stated meeting. The bean supper scheduled for March 28, will be held at a later date. Than you for your support.
Camp Creek Ruritan
The Camp Creek Ruritan Monthly Breakfast is canceled for this Saturday, March 20.
Reformation Lutheran Gospel Jam
The Reformation Lutheran Gospel Jam on Friday nights has been suspended until after Easter.
Asbury Spring Consignment Sale
As a preventative measure, Asbury Child Enrichment Center will be postponing our spring consignment sale that was previously scheduled for March 25-28. We will announce the new dates at a later time. If you have any questions, please contact us at 423-798-1060 or email ottinger@asburylife.org.
Benefit For Neel Family
The benefit for Pastor Neel and his family Saturday, March 20, has been canceled.
Greeneville Hiking Club
In consideration of the current COVID-19 National and State Emergency, and the direction of the CDC, NIH, WHO, National and State authorities, all club activities are cancelled until further notice. We will re-evaluate mid April. Please stay safe and healthy!