The annual Memorial Day ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park has been canceled.
"We had to choose between holding a ceremony without public participation or not holding one," said Grady Barefield. "We chose not hold it. We don't want to take a chance with the health concerns."
Barefield said not being able to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed was a factor in the board's decision.
The erection of the next memorial stone, which Barefield originally hoped would be completed my Memorial Day, has been postponed. COVID-19 concerns prevented contractors from working and 150-160 more names are needed to complete the stone.
Barefield hopes the project will be completed by the end of the summer.