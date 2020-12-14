Greene County recorded its second consecutive day of more than 100 new COVID-19 cases and another death from the virus on Monday.
The county had 110 new cases of the virus, according to Monday’s coronavirus update from the Tennessee Department of Health. The new cases follow 104 new cases reported Sunday and bring the total number of Greene Countians who have contracted the virus during the pandemic to 4,173.
The additional death brings the number of people who have died from the illness locally to 80, according to the state report.
Monday’s report also brought one of the highest active case counts for the county in the past few months — 742 people in the county have active cases of the virus.
The number of people who have inactive cases of the virus now number 3,351 for the county, according to the Department of Health update. The state defines an inactive case as a person who has passed the 14-day point beyond a positive test or onset of symptoms without being hospitalized at the time.
The county in Northeast Tennessee with the most new cases Monday was Sullivan with 245. Greene County was one of three counties with more than 100 new cases on Monday — Washington had 180 new cases and Hamblen, 109. For the region, 891 new cases were reported.
Washington and Sullivan counties each now have more than 1,000 active cases. Washington has almost 1,500 people with active cases and Sullivan has 1,346 active cases. There are 6,189 active cases in the region.
Statewide, 10,319 new cases were reported Monday, according to the Department of Health report. Since March, 464,624 people in Tennessee have contracted COVID-19.
The local death was one of 79 reported in the state Monday. A total of 5,541 people have died from the virus statewide during the pandemic.
No new hospitalizations were reported for the county on Monday. Since the pandemic began, 135 people in the county have required hospital treatment for the virus.
Ballad Health reported on Monday that 327 of the patients in its facilities were being treated for the coronavirus and eight people had been admitted with virus symptoms but were still awaiting test results at the time the health system released its daily scorecard.
Of the 327 COVID-19 patients, 68 are in intensive care units and 41 are on ventilators.
The positive rate in the region for the past seven days is 25.5%, according to Ballad Health. The positive rate measures how many people received positive results among all those tested for the virus. Greene County’s positive rate for the past seven days was 21.8%.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.