Greene County recorded its highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The county had 132 new cases reported in Monday’s daily coronavirus update by the Tennessee Department of Health. The previous highest daily increase was 80 on Nov. 9.
On Monday, the number of active cases in Greene County rose more than 100 and now stands at 414, the state report indicates.
Since the pandemic began, 3,248 people have contracted the virus in Greene County, and the month of November set another high mark in terms of new cases. During the past month, 1,281 people contracted the virus, surpassing the previous record monthly increase that was posted in October with 778 new cases.
On Monday, the number of inactive cases in the county increased by 27 to reach 2,762. The state defines inactive cases as people who have reached the 14-day point beyond either a positive test or onset of symptoms and are not hospitalized.
No new local deaths from the virus were reported in Monday’s update from the Department of Health. Seventy-two people have died from the virus in Greene County since March. During November, 17 deaths from the virus were reported. September has been the deadliest thus far with 30 deaths attributed to the virus.
One additional person from the county has been hospitalized to treat the virus, according to the Department of Health report on Monday.
That individual from Greene County is one of 260 patients that Ballad Health reported were hospitalized with COVID-19 within its facilities on Monday, according to the daily coronavirus scorecard from the health system. Eight people have been admitted with symptoms of the virus but were awaiting test results when the scorecard was issued.
Of the 260 virus patients, 48 are receiving treatment in intensive care units and 30 are on ventilators, according to the scorecard. The health system has 25 COVID-19 designated beds available for patients.
Since the pandemic began, 121 people in Greene County have required hospital treatment for the coronavirus. Twenty-five people were hospitalized with the virus during November locally, the highest monthly total thus far.
REGIONAL INCREASES
Greene County was not the only county that had a significant increase in new cases in the Northeast Tennessee region on Monday. Half of the 10 counties within the region had more than 100 new cases. Washington County had the highest daily increase at 199, while Sullivan County had 156. Carter County had an increase of 111 and Hamblen County’s was 106.
Four counties set new records for daily count increases: Carter, Greene, Hawkins and Washington.
In the 10 counties, 882 new cases were reported on Monday, which was higher than the new case count for the weekend when 857 cases were reported on Saturday and Sunday.
The Tennessee Department of Health did not report that Monday’s numbers reflected any unusual circumstance such as a backlog of previous tests that were delayed in processing. During its report for Nov. 24, the Department of Health noted that a lower number of tests had been processed that day and the bulk of the tests were to be included in the daily case count over the next couple of days.
New cases statewide Monday totaled 7,975, and 48 new deaths were reported. Since March, 374,493 Tennesseans have contracted the virus and 4,602 have died.
There were 3,558 active cases in the Northeast Tennessee region on Monday, according to the state Department of Health’s report. Washington County had the highest active case count at 819 with Sullivan right behind at 818.
The positive rate for the past seven days was 19.2% for the region. For Greene County, the positive rate was 16.4% for the past seven days.
The positive rate measures the percentage of people receiving positive results among all those tested. Health officials indicate that this rate reflects the amount of community spread of the virus. The goal is to have a positive rate less than 1% with a rate under 5% indicating it is coming under control.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.