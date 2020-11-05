Ballad Health is creating new part-time or flexible schedule nursing positions to help provide needed staffing to care for an increasing number of COVID-19 patients as well as lessen the demands on its workforce exhausted and stretched by the pandemic.
The nursing shortage and measures the health system is taking to boost its staffing numbers to be able to adequately care for patients was the focus of a weekly coronavirus briefing by Ballad Health officials.
“As the cases continue to rise, we do have the concern sometimes, can we take care of everyone in our region, because it extends our resources more and more heavily,” said Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health. “It is not really a space issue or a bed issue, but a more a staffing issue, specifically a registered nursing issue, a direct care issue for us.”
On Wednesday, Greene County recorded its largest daily increase in new cases with 74, according to the daily virus update from the Tennessee Department of Health. Active cases have increased to 392 in the county, the state report indicated. There have now been 2,112 people locally who have contracted the virus since the pandemic began and 1,663 listed as inactive/recovered cases.
Deaton commended and thanked Ballad Health nurses for going above and beyond of their duties and the giving of themselves to care for patients since the pandemic began. He noted that the nurses are susceptible to COVID-19 and when they contract the virus, there is concern about their well being, but also about taking a critical care caregiver away from patients.
Allie Williams, a registered nurse at Johnston Memorial Hospital, shared some of her experiences caring for COVID-19 patients at the Abingdon, Virginia, facility.
“We are on the front lines and are seeing people die from this virus every day, breaking our hearts,” Williams said. “We are stretched so thin physically and emotionally. It is so hard to come in every day and see this. Please wear your mask. Please wash your hands.”
One way that the public can help these nurses is to be vigilant in taking precautions to reduce what is now extensive community spread of the virus, Ballad Health officials said.
“It is certainly very maddening for health care professionals to see what seems like a disregard for the prevention measures we are asking people to do,” said Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer for Ballad Health. “We are here to ask another plea to please do all you can to help slow the spread and help our health care team at this point. Wear the mask, social distance, stay at home, wash your hands, get a flu shot — all of those things we desperately need people to do.”
“People are dying as we shared, and you can do something about it,” she continued. “Every action that each of us takes in this pandemic will either help limit the spread or it will give it an avenue for spread. Every action we take every single day has an impact on this pandemic in our region, on our citizens, our neighbors, our friends and our families.”
HOSPITALIZATIONS INCREASING
Ballad Health put a systemwide deferral of elective surgeries requiring overnight stays in place as part of the stage of its surge plan that focuses on creating capacity for the care of around 200 coronavirus patients.
The system has reached that threshold of patients with the virus in the past few days. The number of patients within the system was 202 on Wednesday with 10 individuals admitted with symptoms but awaiting test results. Officials explained that while the number of patients hospitalized may only change a few in the total daily, there often are multiple patients discharged and admitted with the virus in a single day.
Four Greene Countians were hospitalized with the virus in the 24-hour period covered in Wednesday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 103 people from the county have required hospital treatment for the virus.
Using models with data from the region, the system is projecting that hospitalizations will continue to increase over the next few weeks. Individuals are typically hospitalized for the virus 10 or more days after testing positive, according to health officials.
With the two highest increases for the region occurring in the last two weeks, projections are for increased hospitalizations and deaths to continue, Deaton said.
In the past seven days, there have been 54 deaths from the virus in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region served by Ballad Health, according to the health system.
Three of those deaths were Greene County residents. No new local deaths were reported in Greene County for Wednesday. Fifty-seven people have died from the virus in the county since the pandemic began.
With the numbers of new cases for the last few weeks in the region, 48 additional deaths are projected by Ballad Health’s models for next week and 55 for the following week, Deaton said.
If the current trends continue and the spread is not brought under control, the health system will have 350 coronavirus patients hospitalized by early December, he said.
With the deferrals, it allows direct care staff in operating rooms and cardiac catheterization labs to be reassigned to COVID units.
Staffing issues are being further complicated by the number of Ballad Health employees who are now in quarantine from either testing positive for the virus, exhibiting symptoms or coming into close contact with someone testing positive.
Currently, 205 employees are in quarantine with 110 of those in direct patient care positions, Swift said. These employees did not contract the illness inside a hospital but from a community contact such as a family member, she said.
NURSING SHORTAGE
A nursing shortage existed prior to the coronavirus and is nationwide, explained Lisa Smithgall, chief nursing executive for Ballad Health.
The system had implemented measures to increase its nursing staff and was moving in a good direction when the pandemic happened, which has made the shortages more acute, she said.
“Simply put, there are no longer enough nurses,” she said. “We need nurses and we need them badly.”
New measures to address the shortage include some recently created part-time positions or those offering a flexible schedule, which began to be advertised in the past few weeks she said. Increases in pay are also being implemented for nurses.
The health system would like to hire 350 more nurses to be able to reduce its use of contracted labor resources and well staff facilities, Smithgall said.
While it has presented challenges in staffing, the pandemic has brought additional stresses to nurses in hospitals, particularly to those working with coronavirus patients, she said.
Nurses wear personal protective equipment — facial masks, shields, gloves and gowns — 12 hours or more a day and are learning new medical protocols as treatment evolves for the virus, Smithgall said.
However, a greater challenge may be the social and emotional roles that nurses have assumed in caring for coronavirus patients who are not allowed visitors as a measure to prevent further spread, she said.
Nurses are often providing emotional support for patients in place of their families and friends while they are also the conduit of messages between families and patients as well as informing family members about a patient’s condition, which is emotionally draining for them, Smithgall said.
In sharing her experiences, Williams said that nurses get to know their patients and care for them as people, and experience the heartbreak that comes with the loss of virus patients. She then told of a couple she cared for who contracted the virus.
The couple had either celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary or were about to reach that milestone, Williams recalled, and both had some serious health issues.
The wife contracted the virus and was hospitalized, but got better and was released, she said. The husband then was hospitalized with the virus.
While he was in the hospital and struggling with the virus, his wife got sicker with the illness and returned to the hospital. However, this time the treatments were not helping and her condition deteriorated quickly.
Staff members made accommodations to allow the husband to be with his wife as she took her final breaths, Williams continued.
“It was the first time he had seen his wife in a long time. It was the sweetest thing we could have ever done,” she said.
While it was a tragic moment, it was also beautiful in that a husband could be with his wife, Williams said, adding that he has gotten better and has gone to rehabilitation, trying to live his best life for his wife and let people know that the virus is to be taken seriously.