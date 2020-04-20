After careful consideration, Jonesborough’s Music on the Square performances during the month of May have been canceled due to COVID-19, a release says. The safety and health of residents and visitors are the top priority.
For the past 22 years, Music on the Square has provided free, live music at its best with the townscape of downtown Jonesborough as the setting and will continue this tradition once it’s safe to do so.
Plans are underway to host the remainder of the season in hopes to kick off in June, according to the release. The public is encouraged to stay tuned in for updates. For more information, call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010.