The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is seeking businesses to help fight COVID-19 by donating any of their new, unused protective equipment supplies.
According to information its website, TEMA is asking businesses help the state attain much needed personal protective equipment and other supplies.
Donations are being accepted at armories across the state. Locally, donations can be taken from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday through Friday to the Tennessee National Guard Armory at 1300 Hal Henard Road.
The following items are currently priority in the effort against COVID-19:
- masks (surgical and n95);
- gloves (non-latex);
- gowns;
- face-shields;
- goggles;
- hand sanitizer;
- cleaning wipes;
- Tyvek suits;
- and thermometers.
All items must be new and unused.
For more information and for a copy of a in-kind contribution form, visit https://www.tn.gov/tema/news.