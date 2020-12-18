Long lines at food distribution sites locally testify to a growing need as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Food and assistance with electric bills are the two greatest needs people have who are currently seeking help at the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, its Executive Director Carmen Ricker says.
“The need is out there, and in Greene County, it is more than people may realize,” Ricker said. “People are just out of food, that is what they have been telling us.”
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, which provides food to local agencies, is also seeing increased demand in its direct distribution efforts in Greene County and the region. Since October, there has been a 23% increase in the number of people coming to the agency for food, Executive Director Rhonda Chafin said.
With virus case numbers reaching records in this region and the economy still affected by the pandemic, leaders of the agencies that provide food assistance are concerned the need will continue to be great while state and federal funding that has helped purchase additional food for distribution will not be available in the coming year. A U.S. Department of Agriculture relief program that provided additional food resources ended in October, Chafin said, and the state coronavirus relief funds will be used up by the end of this month.
“We anticipate we will continue to see the need for food at the same level, but a lot of our federal and state support is depleted,” she said. “We may have to look to our local community for support to help us continue to meet the need. I think that it will be a challenging six months to a year.”
Chafin noted that each dollar provided to Second Harvest provides four meals to needy individuals.
“We appreciate any support to help provide families the food they need,” she said.
Second Harvest provides food directly to families through its own programs, such as mobile food pantries and the Backpack Program, and also provides food to partnering agencies to distribute in their communities.
“I don’t know what we would do without our partnering agencies,” Chafin said. “You can look at Second Harvest as a regional resource. It is our mission to provide enough food for families in all the communities we serve.”
Among the local agencies partnering with Second Harvest are Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, the Adventist Community Services Center, the Mosheim Outreach Center, and United in Love Ministry.
Ricker said Community Ministries is also benefitting from strong community support.
“We have seen a tremendous amount of donations monetarily and in food,” she said, adding that people have also been generous in giving toys for children adopted as part of the annual Angel Tree effort for Christmas.
INCREASING NEED
Before the pandemic began, there were 75,350 families defined as food insecure in the region, Chafin said. She explained that food insecure families may not need assistance for meals every day but do require some help at least once a month.
With the pandemic reaching into its ninth month, that number has increased to 92,680 families who are defined as food insecure, Chafin said.
In November and December, the number of people seeking out food assistance has increased, with between 5,000 and 10,000 more individuals than the 45,000 who sought help in October, she sad. That number does not reflect everyone who needs assistance as some people receive help from family members or a church and do not go to a relief organization, Chafin added.
Ricker said to meet the greater need, Community Ministries is limiting food assistance to once a month for a household. Normally, a household is eligible to receive assistance twice a month.
“We have had to do that to ensure we will have food to help the most people possible each month,” she said, adding that in a few cases of dire emergency, households have received help a second time during a month.
While some donations of food by local stores were down early in the pandemic due to higher sales of staple items, Ricker said the stores are back to providing a good amount of food for Community Ministries.
Twice weekly donations of food from the local Chik-fil-A are assisting, particularly, with the agency’s meat program, she said.
Second Harvest has also been an important partner for
Community Ministries and other local agencies during the pandemic, Ricker said. While Second Harvest is always generous with its assistance, it has stepped up during the pandemic to bring more food than normal to agencies, she noted.
STUDENT ASSISTANCE
The increase in need can be seen in the amount of food distributed through a major initiative in which Second Harvest partners with school systems to provide food to families with children.
Several years ago, Second Harvest began its Backpack Program to help provide students with food who come from food insecure families. In Greene County, the Laughlin Hospital Foundation was instrumental with establishing the program at its start, Chafin recalled.
The Backpack Program food is distributed to students at their schools, and has grown to serve around 600 students in the Greeneville and Greene County school systems each year, Chafin said.
With students learning remotely and others only attending a few days a week on a hybrid schedule many systems have adopted, Second Harvest has used mobile distributions to provide that food.
“We are trying to step up and provide a good amount of food for a number of meals for families for the month,” she said. “We are working hard together in Greene County to make sure children and their families have food.”
In November, the distribution provided 21,972 pounds of food to 1,345 children from 617 families in Greeneville and Greene County, she said. And while the December distributions are continuing, they’ve already eclipsed those numbers, giving out 26,614 pounds of food in the first half of the month, Chafin said.
To provide assistance through Second Harvest or to volunteer, visit its website at netfoodbank.org or call Chafin at 423-279-0430.