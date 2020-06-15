Like most aspects of life, the election process is not immune to effects by the coronavirus, and the pandemic may result in a need for more people to work the polls in August both locally and statewide.
The Greene County Election Commission has begun a countywide campaign to recruit poll workers for the Aug. 6 election.
“Greene County residents have the opportunity to play a pivotal role in democracy by becoming a poll official for the August election,” said Greene County Administrator of Elections Donna Burgner. “This is an opportunity for anyone to serve both our county and our state and get paid for their efforts.”
Members of the Greene County Election Commission said during their meeting last Tuesday that they have already heard from a number of past poll officials who indicate they do not intend to work during the August election.
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett launched a new statewide campaign last week to recruit poll officials for the Aug. 6 election in anticipation of a need for election workers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Tennesseans always rise to the occasion to serve,” Hargett said. “I encourage Greene County residents to apply to become a poll official today.”
Poll workers can be assigned a variety of tasks to help sites run smoothly on election day, including greeting voters, answering questions, processing voters, explaining how to cast a ballot and counting votes.
Any registered voter is eligible to apply to serve as a poll official, regardless of political affiliation.
Burgner said the the state has changed some of the eligibility requirements for poll workers including allowing 16-year-olds to serve and allowing local government employees to serve unless working directly under the supervision of an elected official on the ballot.
To be a poll worker, an individual must be at least 16 years of age and be a registered voter if 18 or older. An election worker cannot be a candidate on the ballot or a close relative of a candidate. A poll official must also be able to read and write the English language.
State of Tennessee employees can serve as poll officials in addition to the local governmental employees who are not directly supervised by a candidate on the ballot. Federal employees are advised to seek guidance from their human resources director to ensure eligibility.
Poll officials are compensated for working during early voting and on election day as well as attending required training sessions.
In preparation for the August election, state and local officials are taking measures for the safety of both poll officials and voters at voting precincts.
To help protect election workers and limit the spread of the coronavirus, the state is providing face masks, face shields, gloves and gowns for poll officials, Burgner said.
In addition, the local Election Commission plans to implement social distancing measures at polling places and is exploring options to provide a pack with a glove and pen for voters to use in placing their ballots.
More information and the application are available at pollworkers.govotetn.com.