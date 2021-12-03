Greene County saw 182 new COVID-19 cases over the seven-day period Nov. 25-Dec. 1.
That is an increase of 35 new cases week over week.
For the previously reported seven-day period, there were 147 new COVID-19 cases in Greene County.
Of the new cases reported Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 127 were in people younger than 50. Of that number, 53 cases were in children ages 18 or younger.
During that period, no more Greene County residents died from the virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. No county residents died from the virus during the previous week.
Greene County’s case total for the pandemic now stands at 14,394, with 247 deaths due to the virus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region increased again, as they have for the past three weeks.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had 213 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, including three pediatric patients.
Ballad had 171 COVID-19 patients in its system the previous Wednesday.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, about 90% are unvaccinated. One-hundred percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad intensive care units are unvaccinated, and 100% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
The percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stands at 43.03%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 49.6% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 69.5% of the population aged 12 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the health department. Drive-through nasal swab testing will be available 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.