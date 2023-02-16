New COVID-19 weekly case counts have been relatively elevated in Greene County for the past couple weeks, according to the most recent full week of data from the Tennessee Department of Health.
According to the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health, 215 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the county Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
During the wee of Feb. 5-11, there were 123 new cases recorded in the county.
In late fall and early winter, new weekly case counts mostly remained below 100.
Greene County is now defined as having a high level of community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi counties are also experiencing a high level of community spread.
Carter, Cocke, Hamblen and Jefferson counties are defined as having a medium level of community spread.
Every other county in the northeast Tennessee region is experiencing a low level of community spread.
Since Jan. 29, two Greene County residents have died due to COVID-19. There have been 415 Greene County residents die due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, and 793 have been hospitalized.
There have been 27,750 COVID-19 cases recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to state data.
According to Ballad Health System data, COVID-19 hospitalization levels in the health system are hovering around 100 hospitalizations.
As of Feb. 16, there were 96 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad facilities, with 11 of those patients being in intensive care and four on ventilators.
On Jan. 20, there were 122 COVID-19 patients in Ballad hospitals.
Masks remain required in patient care areas for all employees, patients and visitors at Ballad facilities.
The Tennessee Department of Health last updated COVID-19 vaccination data on Feb. 6. According to that data, 42.2% of Greene County residents were fully vaccinated, and 4.4% had received a bivalent booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.
Statewide, 46.1% of Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated, 57.6% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 5.88% have received a bivalent booster dose.
Nationally, about 73.3% of people over the age of 5 have been fully vaccinated, while 85.6% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 16.8% of people over the age of 5 have received a bivalent booster shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
People ages six months and older are eligible for all COVID-19 primary series vaccines and for the bivalent booster vaccine.
The bivalent booster can be administered at least two months after the second dose of a primary vaccine series or the last booster received.
The updated boosters are called “bivalent” because they protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Previous boosters are called “monovalent” because they were designed to protect against the original virus that causes COVID-19. According to the Centers For Disease Control, they also provide some protection against Omicron, but not as much as the updated bivalent boosters.
The Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the Greene County Health Department. PCR testing by a nurse is available by appointment 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to make a testing appointment.
Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department, which is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.