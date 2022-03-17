Greene County recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period March 6-12, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday.
The county is now beginning to reach low levels of COVID-19 that it last saw in late July of 2021.
However, deaths continued due to COVID-19 in the county even as cases decreased.
Seven more Greene County residents died from the virus during the March 6-12 time period, according to state figures. Three Greene Countians died the previous week.
A total of 360 Greene County residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state figures.
Greene County had 71 new COVID-19 cases over the previous week, Feb. 27-March 5, and had 114 new COVID-19 cases the week prior.
Of the 38 new cases in the March 6-12 time period, two were in children ages 18 and younger.
A total of 21,992 Greene Countians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state data.
Ballad Health officials said Wednesday that the health system will no longer continue to release daily COVID-19 patient numbers.
Ballad will give an update on the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region on Thursday.
As of Wednesday, the percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stood at about 45%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 52.9% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 69.4% of the population aged 5 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health statement, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the county Health Department. PCR testing by a nurse is available 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.