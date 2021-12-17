Greene County recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases over the seven-day period Dec. 9-Dec. 15.
For the previously reported seven-day period, there were 212 new COVID-19 cases in Greene County.
Two weeks ago, there were 182 new COVID-19 cases in the county, and three weeks ago there were 147.
Of the new cases reported Dec. 9-Dec. 15, 135 were in people younger than 50. Of that number, 42 cases were in children ages 18 or younger.
During this seven-day period, two more Greene County residents died from the virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. One county resident died from the virus during the previous week.
Greene County’s case total for the pandemic now stands at 14,818, with 251 deaths due to the virus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region increased again, as they have for the past five weeks.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had 245 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, including four pediatric patients.
Ballad had 229 COVID-19 patients in its system the previous Wednesday.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, about 91% are unvaccinated. Ninety-six percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad intensive care units are unvaccinated, and 96% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
The percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stands at 43.49%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 50.6% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 65.1% of the population aged 5 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible. Adolescents ages 16 and 17 are now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the health department. Drive-through nasal swab testing will be available 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.