Greene County recorded 531 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period Feb. 6-Feb. 12, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday.
This continues a downward trend in new cases for the county.
Nine more Greene County residents died from the virus during the Feb. 6-Feb 12 time period, according to state figures.
Greene County had 848 new COVID-19 cases over the previous week, Jan. 30-Feb. 5, and had 1,461 new COVID-19 cases the week prior.
Of the 531 new cases in the Feb. 6-Feb. 12 time period, a total of 102 were in children ages 18 and younger.
A total of 21,459 Greene Countians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state data.
A total of 336 Greene County residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state figures.
Hospitalizations in the region saw a decrease after a month of weekly increases.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had 342 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, including two pediatric patients. That is a decrease from 434 the previous Wednesday, and 441 two Wednesdays ago.
Ballad also reported that 56 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units and 37 were on ventilators.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, about 85% are unvaccinated. Eighty-nine percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad ICUs are unvaccinated, and 95% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
As of Wednesday, the percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stood at about 44.7%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 52.5% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 68.6% of the population aged 5 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health statement, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the county Health Department. Drive-through nasal swab testing is available 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.