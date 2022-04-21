Greene County recorded nine new COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period April 10-April 16, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday.
Confirmed COVID-19 levels in the county are the lowest they have been since June and July of 2021.
COVID-19 levels in the county have remained at low levels over the last month.
This is the second week in a row that Greene County has recorded a new case total in the single digits.
One Greene County resident died from the virus during the April 10-April 16 time period, according to state figures. Five Greene Countians died the previous week.
A total of 372 Greene County residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state figures.
Greene County had five new COVID-19 cases over the previous week, April 3-April 9, and had 12 new COVID-19 cases the week prior.
A total of 22,066 Greene Countians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state data.
Ballad Health announced Monday that due to declining levels of COVID-19 in the region, the health system will no longer release updates on the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region.
Ballad had been providing weekly updates on the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in its facilities.
As of Wednesday, the percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stood at about 46.4%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 53.2% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 70.1% of the population aged 5 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
The Food and Drug Administration recently granted emergency authorization for a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 50, and for people over 12 with conditions that make them immunocompromised.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the county Health Department. PCR testing by a nurse is available 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.