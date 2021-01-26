An additional death attributed to COVID-19 was reported Monday for Greene County as the number of new cases continue its downward trend.
The new death was recorded in Monday’s daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health. It brings the number of people who have died from the virus to 117 in Greene County since last March.
Thirteen new cases were reported for the county in the state report, and 376 people have active cases locally.
During the pandemic, 6,779 people in Greene County have contracted the virus, according to the state Department of Health. Of those, 6,286 are considered to have inactive cases by the state — people who are 14 days past their onset of symptoms or a positive test.
The number of new cases in the 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee ranged from one in Johnson and Unicoi counties to 41 in Sullivan on Monday, according to the state report. In those 10 counties, 147 new cases were reported.
The local death is one of 111 reported statewide on Monday by the Department of Health. Since March, 8,970 people have died from the virus in the state, according the report.
New cases in Tennessee on Monday totaled 1,710, the state report indicated. During the pandemic, 710,437 have contracted the virus in the state.
No new hospitalizations were reported on Monday for Greene County. Since last March, 160 people locally have required hospital care to treat the virus, according to the state.
The number of people hospitalized within Ballad Health facilities continued to trend downward Monday. The health system reported on Monday that it has 174 patients being treated for COVID-19 within its hospitals. Thirty-six COVID-19 patients were being treated in intensive care units and 25 were on ventilators, according to the scorecard. The system has 72 beds designated for COVID-19 patients available.
The positive rate for the region also continued on a downward trend on Monday. For the past seven days, the region’s positive rate was 19.4%, according to the Ballad Health scorecard. The positive rate indicates the percentage of people testing positive for the virus among all those tested.
Greene County had a positive rate of 9.4% for the past seven days, according to the state Department of Health data.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
TESTING, VACCINES CONTINUE
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
At the Greene Valley testing site, self-testing kits will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to adults with results available online. Testing will be available for those under age 18, and adults who are not able to register online may receive the standard nasal swab tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Vaccinations have been provided by the Health Department at the Greene Valley site as well. Appointments are now being made for individuals to receive vaccines who are 75 and older and those who are frontline health providers or work in healthcare or K-12 education and childcare to receive vaccines, according to the state. Appointments can be made online at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/ or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment.
The state Department of Health’s website indicated that vaccines were available for Greene County on Monday. Through Jan. 21, 4,557 people in Greene County had received the vaccine, the third highest number among counties in Northeast Tennessee, according to data from the state.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.