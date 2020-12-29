Another death from COVID-19 was reported for Greene County on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the region served by Ballad Health set another high mark for the rate of people testing positive for the virus.
This latest death reported in Tuesday’s virus update from the Tennessee Department of Health brings the number of people locally who have died from the illness to 91.
The number of new coronavirus cases reported for the county on Tuesday was 52, according to the state report, and 839 people have active cases of COVID-19.
Since the pandemic began, 5,423 individuals have contracted the virus in Greene County, and 4,493 are considered to have inactive cases, having surpassed the two-week period from a positive test or onset of symptoms, according to the Department of Health report.
While Greene County had the highest number of new cases reported on Monday in Northeast Tennessee, four counties had more new cases on Tuesday, the state data indicated. Washington and Sullivan counties had the highest number, 118 and 102 respectively, while Hamblen had 56 and Hawkins 55.
While the decline of new cases may have helped Greeneville fall out of the top 20 places in the nation where the virus is increasing the fastest, it remains in the top 20 metro areas in the country with the most new cases in the past two weeks.
According to data compiled by The New York Times from public health departments, Greeneville was ranked eighth on Tuesday among metro areas for the most new cases in the past two weeks. Other Tennessee towns in the top 20 were Sevierville at third, Tullahoma at ninth, Cookeville at 18th and Morristown at 20th.
RECORD POSITIVITY RATE
Tuesday brought another record for the region. The highest positive rate since the pandemic began was reported by Ballad Health for the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region it serves. The health system reported that the rate for the past seven days was 30.1%, indicating that three in 10 people tested for the virus have been positive during that period.
For Greene County, the positive rate has averaged 20.3% for the past seven days, meaning an average of one in five people tested had the virus, according to data from the state Department of Health.
The positivity rate is an indicator of how widespread the virus is in a community, and the new cases serve as an indicator of how many people will require hospitalization for the illness.
Ballad Health officials indicate that since the pandemic began, around 8% of individuals contracting the virus will require hospitalization. The increase in new cases in the past two months has led the health system to take measures to increase its capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, including deferring all elective surgeries to mid-January.
The health system reported Tuesday that there are 328 patients in its facilities being treated for COVID-19. Eight people had been admitted to hospitals with coronavirus symptoms who were awaiting their test results at the time of the report. Forty-seven beds remain open throughout the system for COVID-19 patients.
There were 77 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units with 45 of those on ventilators, according to the Ballad Health scorecard.
Currently, there are 153 people with active cases receiving treatment at the James H. Quillen VA Healthcare System at Mountain Home, according to the Veterans Administration. Of those cases, 131 are veterans, 21 employees of the medical facility and one described as not fitting in either category. Since the pandemic began, 1,615 people have been treated at Mountain Home for the virus, and 82 people have died.
STATE NUMBERS REPORTED
The new local death was one of 122 in Tennessee reported on Tuesday by the state Department of Health. The agency reported
4,797 new cases on Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 572,589 people have contacted the virus in Tennessee and 6,710 have died.
While Tennessee was the top state in the nation over the weekend in regards to average new daily cases, it had fallen to third on Tuesday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control. The state is now behind California and Arizona in the average number of new cases per 100,000 residents. California was at 95.3, Arizona at 84.6 and Tennessee at 79.9. Of the 50 states, Hawaii was the lowest at 6.6 cases per 100,000 residents.