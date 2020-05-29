COVID-19 testing hours will change starting Monday at the Greene County Health Department.
Testing will now be from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the local Health Department, according to a release from the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office. Hours are also changing to 9 a.m. to noon at the Washington County Health Department on Monday.
The tests are provided free of charge. A nasal swab will be collected for checking for presence of the virus. Test results may be available within 72 hours, depending on the volume that the testing lab receives, the release stated.
No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that people wanting to be tested call 423-979-4689 to allow their information to be ready for administering the test once they arrive at the Health Department.
Call Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for further information.
Additional information about Tennessee’s assessment sites is available for each county on the Tennessee Department of Health website at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.
The state Department of Health has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.